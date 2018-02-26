Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

By Robin Toskin Monday, February 26th 2018 at 00:00
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 12, 2006 shows the FIFA World Cup trophy presented to the public in Berlin. FIFA's ruling council on January 10, 2017 unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, with a format of 16 groups of three nations. / AFP PHOTO

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be a beehive of activity today as the Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in the country and the International Automobile Federation president lands.

This will be the first high-profile activity for the new Cabinet secretary for Sports, Rashid Echesa.

Among the VIPs expected at the airport to welcome the world’s most coveted football trophy will be the Coca-Cola Company Senior franchise b rand manager, Rodney Nzioka.

This will be the third Fifa Football World Cup Trophy Tour in Kenya. The Sports CS will receive the trophy, to be delivered by Willfreight Express Cargo Services after going through customs clearance at the airport.

Echesa will then lead the delegation to State House, Nairobi, where President Uhuru Kenyatta will receive the authentic 18-karat gold trophy that weighs 6.1 kilogrammes.

Only heads of state and World Cup winners are allowed to touch the trophy.

Russia will host the Fifa World Cup tournament this June 14 to July 15.

The International Automobile Federation (FAI) president, Jean Todt, will be in the country to open the Safari Rally WRC Project offices at Kasarani. He will be welcomed by the project CEO, Phineas Kimathi, and will commission the offices set up by the Government in its bid to return Kenya to World Rally status.

“It is a big day for us as a country to receive FAI president,” said Kimathi, who is a former rally driver. “There is a lot of work to be done and the fact Mr Todt is here demonstrates his desire to have the world -famous Safari Rally regain its WRC status,” he said. [Robin Toskin]

