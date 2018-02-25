Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, ‘stopping Debruyne’ among others

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 14:34
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (standing) vies for the ball against Man City's Ilkay Gundogan (on the ground) [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal are playing English premier league leaders Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final in the evening at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City have received an injury boost where forwards Raheem sterling and Gabriel Jesus have been cleared to step in for the big game clash with the Gunners.

Arsenal on the other hand are missing the French striker Alexandre Lacazette, and Danny Welbeck and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are in frame to fill the void.

Tactical analysis

 The final will be played as both coaches, Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola aim at winning the midfield battle to get a leverage of winning the game.

4-3-3: Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has the preference of playing 4-3-3, where Kevin Debryune sits deep and plays in the pivot alongside Fernandinho and David Silva or Ilkay Gundogan. These three move the ball faster and are effective in blending well with the attacking trio of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling or Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero.

He plays the high pressing game with the help of Fabian Delph who provides pace as the left back along that flank.

Probable lineup: Claudio Bravo, Danilo, John Stones, Laporte, Kyle Walker, Kevin Debruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane, Benardo Silva and Sergio Aguero.

4-2-3-1: Arsene Wenger has always changed his tactical format with regards to the opposition. In this game, Wenger is expected to use physical midfielders to bring in extra power in midfield and that could see Mohammed Elney either starting the game or coming as a substitute. Wenger could use 4-man defense and two holding midfielders to cover the defense.

Welbeck could also be key because of his pace and physical strength that could allow him to bully the Manchester City defence.

Shkodran Mustafi has spoken of their plans to stopping Manchester City and that could mean paralyzing operations of Kevin Debryune given that majority of City’s successful attacks begin with him.

Probable lineup: Ospina, Monreal, Mustafi, Koscielny, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Wilshere, Welbeck, Aubameyang

Prediction: Both teams will likely find the back of the net in this game. Arsenal have proven that they have slight advantage over Manchester City especially in cup competitions.

Sergio Aguero to score: Sergio Aguero has scored goals against Arsenal on numerous occasions and given his form, he is likely to find the back of the net.

ARSENAL MANCHESTER CITY CARABAO CUP
