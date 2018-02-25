Guardiola defies FA, bans Man City players from celebrating with champagne-even if they win Carabao Cup

By Mirror Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 12:52
Man City manager Pep Guardiola (R) instructing players in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Pep Guardiola has slapped a drinking ban on his Manchester City stars if they win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

City manager Guardiola goes into the Wembley showpiece against Arsenal looking for his first trophy in English football.

But the 47-year-old has told his players that there will be no champagne celebrations with a return Premier League clash against the Gunners at the Emirates looming on Thursday night.

Guardiola said: “Before the celebration we have to play a game. But normally there is no alcohol.”

And the City boss is set to defy the FA by continuing to wear a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence.

Guardiola risks being hit by a touchline ban after being charged by disciplinary chiefs for breaking regulations that outlaw players and officials wearing items of clothing that carry a political message.

But Sunday Mirror Sport understands that Guardiola is committed to keep the symbol pinned to his breast when he leads City out to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Final.

Guardiola, a fierce believer in Catalan self-determination, has been wearing the ribbon since November to show his support for two jailed politicians in his homeland.

He has insisted that even the threat of a ban will not force him to back down. And City have been given a boost by the return to fitness of Gabriel Jesus after almost two months out with a knee injury.

Jesus was not expected back for at least another two weeks after suffering ligament damage at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

But he is back in full training and is now ready to take a place on the bench.

With Leroy Sane also back in action after making a rapid recovery from an ankle injury, the Blues will only be without the suspended Fabian Delph.

Guardiola confirmed: “I think they will be ready to play. They will be ready and fit. Gabriel has the right mentality and he is strong and is a guy who will be ready.

“Leroy is also young and strong and he came back early, but he’s not yet fully fit. You saw his movements in the games are not top, but it’s normal.” City have taken seven Premier League points from three games against Arsenal under Guardiola.

But it was Arsene Wenger who emerged triumphant when the two teams met in last season’s FA Cup semi-final, winning 2-1 after extra time.

City left Wembley furious that a goal was incorrectly disallowed at 0-0 when a cross from Sane was adjudged to have gone out of play.

Craig Pawson was the referee that day – and the Yorkshireman will once again take charge of today’s Wembley showpiece.

Guardiola has urged his players to conquer any nerves by attacking the occasion.

He said: “In your first final you are more nervous than the next one. So I try to tell the players to try to play it more like a friendly game and to be more calm.

“But you also need more courage. This is a big chance. I think it’s a game we have to try to enjoy the most because it’s a final.

“We are here to play these types of game, so why to be nervous? Why to worry about win win win? It’s just a game.

“Just have no regrets after the game. It’s too late for ‘I didn’t do what I should do’ because it’s a final.

“It’s good for our fans and the fans of Arsenal to be there and it’s a success already to be there. Now to try to win.”

 

PEP GUARDIOLA MANCHESTER CITY PLAYERS DRINKING BAN
