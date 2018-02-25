Chelsea boss explains why he celebrates wildly and when he plans to stop

345

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has spoken about his celebration antics on the touchline which has made him the focal point of attention during Chelsea matches.

The Italian got animated on touchline, sprinted and pounced on a group of his technical members as he celebrated each and every goal Chelsea scored against Manchester United on a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge. What ensued was a strained relationship between him and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and the duo have engaged in war of words.

As Chelsea is heading into playing Manchester United tonight, Conte has opened up to talk about his wild celebration saying that it has a significance to his family.

Speaking at the pre-match press briefing the Italian said that such celebration is more of a totem, an expression of happiness to the family and football world.

“They start to be worried when they don’t see me very active (during the game), because it means I’m not happy. They don’t recognize me,” Conte said about his family members and how they react to his calmness on the touchline.

Having been struck by meagre performances on their quest to defend the English Premier League title, the former Juventus man has sometimes been compelled to contend with negative results, and that implies being calm and sad on the touchline.

Recently, while losing 4-0 to mid-table side Watford, Conte was photographed looking calm, unperturbed and as someone waiting on his fate. He shared a reaction from his father whom he said was surprised to have seen him that way.

He said: “My father watched the game against Watford and said, ‘I didn’t see you with the right anger, with the right passion. You finished the game with your voice (normal, not lost); it’s not for you, this.’ You must have passion in every game, if you play against Barcelona or with a low team. It doesn’t matter.”

He however defended himself that his passion was the same in that game save for the strange results and the dynamics of the game that he somehow failed to understand.

Conte could only but guess that he may change his behavior in the future but he has no regrets. He added that his celebration is a winning formula that moves plays.