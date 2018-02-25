Chelsea boss explains why he celebrates wildly and when he plans to stop

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 11:37
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has spoken about his celebration antics on the touchline which has made him the focal point of attention during Chelsea matches.

The Italian got animated on touchline, sprinted and pounced on a group of his technical members as he celebrated each and every goal Chelsea scored against Manchester United on a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge. What ensued was a strained relationship between him and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and the duo have engaged in war of words.

As Chelsea is heading into playing Manchester United tonight, Conte has opened up to talk about his wild celebration saying that it has a significance to his family.

Speaking at the pre-match press briefing the Italian said that such celebration is more of a totem, an expression of happiness to the family and football world.

“They start to be worried when they don’t see me very active (during the game), because it means I’m not happy. They don’t recognize me,” Conte said about his family members and how they react to his calmness on the touchline.

Having been struck by meagre performances on their quest to defend the English Premier League title, the former Juventus man has sometimes been compelled to contend with negative results, and that implies being calm and sad on the touchline.

Recently, while losing 4-0 to mid-table side Watford, Conte was photographed looking calm, unperturbed and as someone waiting on his fate. He shared a reaction from his father whom he said was surprised to have seen him that way.

He said: “My father watched the game against Watford and said, ‘I didn’t see you with the right anger, with the right passion. You finished the game with your voice (normal, not lost); it’s not for you, this.’ You must have passion in every game, if you play against Barcelona or with a low team. It doesn’t matter.”

He however defended himself that his passion was the same in that game save for the strange results and the dynamics of the game that he somehow failed to understand.

Conte could only but guess that he may change his behavior in the future but he has no regrets. He added that his celebration is a winning formula that moves plays.

 

ANTONIO CONTE CHELSEA WILD CELEBRATION
Next Story
Former Man United boss shock name to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho has one huge concern regarding Sir Alex Ferguson and Chelsea
Hazard beats Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to prestigious award
‘Happy’ Man United fans link Jose Mourinho to Chelsea’s troubles
LATEST STORIES
Guardiola bans Man City players from drinking champagne, vows to continue wearing a ribbon

Pep Guardiola has slapped a drinking ban on his Manchester City stars if they win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

Tegla Loroupe: The making of the tiny runner who hit road to fame bare feet

The diminutive former world marathon record-holder takes a trip down memory lane to reminisce about her hat-trick of world half marathon titles

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more

This is a match that is a decider factor for both teams and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will each be keen on getting maximum points from it

Former Man United boss shock name to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is the shock name in the frame to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

French superstar to quit Man United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

French midfielder has had terrible relationship with the manager and is reportedly planning exit.

Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

More Stories
Antonio Conte reveals secrets behind his wild celebration

As Chelsea is heading into playing Manchester United tonight, Conte has opened up to talk about his wild celebration saying that it has a significance

Five pressing issues that new CS Echesa must deal with

DOPING: General Prosecution of drug cheats are among the things that have affected local sports

AC Milan chief feels 'sorry for Arsenal' after Europa League last 16 draw

AC Milan chief feels 'sorry for Arsenal' after Europa League last 16 draw suggesting that Arsebal's dream in Europa has come to an end

Vihiga Queens tipped to retain women title

Vihiga Queens tipped to retain women title

Safaricom to power mini classic rally

Safaricom to power mini classic rally

TUK take on UoN in varsity showpiece

TUK take on UoN in varsity showpiece

Policeman dies after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans

A police officer tragically died after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow supporters ahead of the Europa League.

Delight as Swedish coach Berner arrives to train Kenyans

Delight as Swedish coach Berner arrives to train Kenyans

Meet the Karate grandmothers of Kenya's Korogocho Slum

Meet the Karate grandmothers of Kenya's Korogocho Slum

Man United already seeing worrying version of Alexis Sanchez that made Arsenal to sell him

Alexis Sanchez's body language in recent games suggests he is struggling to smoothly adjust to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United's ways since his bu

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance