Cross country: Aiyabei and Kimeli top Maria Soti cross country meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet

By Game Yetu Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 00:00

Former Barcelona marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Africa Junior champion Nicholas Kimeli yesterday won seniors races at the second Maria Soti cross country championships in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Reigning East Africa secondary schools games champion Monica Chirchir and upstart Noel Rotich shone in junior races at the windswept cross country circuit inside Maria Soti Education Complex.

Aiyabei defended her title and has trained her sights on Nagoya Marathon in Japan. Competing before home fans, Aiyabei clocked 34:29.1 to win the 10km women’s race.

“I am a marathoner but I am using cross country races to improve my speed,” said Aiyabei, the 2015 Kass Marathon winner.

Aiyabei stormed into the lead from the gun and stepped up the pace at four-kilometre mark, winning in 34:29.1.  

Delvine Meringor returned second in 34:33.9 as former Africa junior 1,500m silver medallist Eva Cherono completed the podium in 4:51:9.

Nicholas Kimeli, who won last year as a junior, returned to the competition championships to win the senior race. Kimeli, who is in the Commonwealth Games squad to Gold Coast, said the victory motivates him as he plans to win the 5,000m title that Caleb Mwangangi won in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2014.

“I started well last year and did well and hope to do the same this year. I want to win my first gold medal this year,” said Kimeli.  

Monica Chirchir, the young runner in the national team for Africa Cross country championships led the 6km race from the start to win in 21:06.5.

She was followed by Naomi Cheptil (21:14.6) and Caren Jebet in 21:48.8.

In 8km junior men, upstart Noel Rotich won the race in 24:21.6, Robert Kiprop in second place in 24:30.1 and Michael Bett was third in 24:39.2. [Standard Sports]

BARCELONA ELGEYO MARAKWET COUNTY NICHOLAS KIMELI
Next Story
Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil
LATEST STORIES
Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

Why resignation of cricket coach was long over-due

Kenya’s sports scene has been busy for the most part of this month, which is just four days into its fourth and final week. Ideally, sports writers, a

Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Cross country: Aiyabei and Kimeli top Maria Soti cross country meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet

Former Barcelona marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Africa Junior champion Nicholas Kimeli yesterday won seniors races at the second Maria Soti cros

Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

Cavin Odongo came off the bench to score the match winner as Posta Rangers secured their first win of the season after beating visiting Chemelil Sugar

Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water during their match against

More Stories
Cross country: Aiyabei and Kimeli top Maria Soti cross country meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet

Former Barcelona marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Africa Junior champion Nicholas Kimeli yesterday won seniors races at the second Maria Soti cros

Kenyans out to protect turf

Kipsang to lead strong men’s line-up in Tokyo Marathon on Sunday

Cherop eyes a double at showpiece

Cherop eyes a double at showpiece

Commonwealth Games: Sprint coaches decry exclusion from Club Games

Some sprint coaches have accused Athletics Kenya (AK) of shutting them out of the team to the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games: No available training venues as departure nears

Athletics team faces hurdles; Accommodation hitch grips as track and field squad prepares for contest in Australia.

Kenyan athlete Francis Kiplagat dies in grisly road accident

Tragedy as Kenyan athlete dies in grisly road accident

Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

World beating athletes stage impressive comebacks and pick tickets to Australia.

Expect a Kenyan double: London Marathon Director Hugh Brasher tips Kenyans to extend dominance in UK’s premier race

Kipchoge to take on Bekele and homeboy Mo Farah at London Marathon on April 22.

Keitany, Kipchoge face strong line up: Douglas Wakiihuri was the first Kenyan to win London Marathon

Kenya has produced the winner of the men’s London Marathon 12 times in the last 14 years.

Cheruiyot floors Manangoi: Athletics World 1,500m champion finishes second at Commonwealth trials

World junior champion Taki also makes team to Gold Coast, Australia.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance