Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

By AFP Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 20:49

Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

Mohamed Salah earlier slotted home a left-footed strike in the second half to extend Liverpool's lead against West Ham
 

Mohamed Salah continued his incredible goalscoring streak as Liverpool eased to a 4-1 victory over West Ham United to move up to second in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Egypt international took his tally to 18 in his last 17 top-flight games for Liverpool with his 31st goal of the season in all competitions as the Reds won by the same scoreline as when the two sides met in the reverse fixture in November.

Salah scored twice in that match and while his display was not quite as sparkling on a bitterly cold day at Anfield, he still managed to find the net to edge closer to Ian Rush's club record of 47 in a single season which has stood since 1983-84.

Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane also got their names on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Michail Antonio netted a consolation for the Hammers.

Liverpool are a point clear of rivals Manchester United, who host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have now scored 103 goals in all competitions this season, and showed their intent early on when Firmino cut the ball back for Salah, who clipped a low effort at goal which rebounded back out off the post.

Marco Arnautovic carried the sporadic first-half attacking threat for the Hammers and attempted an audacious chip from the corner of the box only to see Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius get fingertips on the ball before it struck the underside of the crossbar.

- Can got ball rolling -

Liverpool's persistence paid off just before the half-hour mark as they took the lead from a Salah corner.

His high in-swinging delivery was met by Can who outjumped and outmuscled French veteran Patrice Evra on his West Ham debut to head the ball into the net.

Arnautovic drew a fine diving save from Karius with a second spectacular effort from distance to nearly draw West Ham level against the run of play before the break.

However, Liverpool added their second six minutes after half-time as Salah benefitted from some determined play by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds midfielder bundled his way through the Hammers defence and fortuitously passed it to Salah, who clinically found the far corner of the net.

Shortly afterwards Liverpool's grip on the game tightened further when Can won the ball immediately from Adrian's kick up field and lifted it over the top of the West Ham defence for Firmino to chase.

Adrian raced off his line to try to intercept, but Firmino was too quick and his touch took him past the visiting goalkeeper before he slotted into an empty net in front of the Kop.

That should have sealed it for Liverpool but within a minute of Michail Antonio's introduction, the substitute pulled a goal back to create a few nerves.

This time Can was caught in possession and Cheikhou Kouyate released Antonio who angled a fine finish low past the dive of Karius.

However, Liverpool reasserted their authority and some fine individual play by Oxlade-Chamberlain created an opening for Mane but he could only strike the post.

The Senegal forward made amends 13 minutes from time when he tapped in Andrew Robertson's low cross from close range to round off the scoring.

Leicester   1 - 1  Stoke

Bournemouth   2 - 2  Newcastle

Brighton  4 - 1 Swansea

Burnley 1 - 1   Southampton

Liverpool  4 - 1 West Ham

West Brom 1 - 2 Huddersfield

Watford vs Everton 8:30pm

MOHAMED SALAH PREMIER LEAGUE LIVERPOOL
Next Story
Today's Sure Bet Slip
RELATED STORIES
Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka
Leopards exit Confederations Cup
Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma match Today
LATEST STORIES
Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water during their match against

Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

View the Latest Premier League Table

Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

Manchester United are set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in a mouth watering match

Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850m stadium will light up at night on match days.

More Stories
Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water during their match against

Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

View the Latest Premier League Table

Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

Manchester United are set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in a mouth watering match

Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

An unusual quiet in Ingwe dressing room, grumbles in social media make for compelling outing tomorrow.

Zambia's Devils take on Gor today

Zambia's Devils take on Gor Mahia

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Manchester United star ruled out for Chelsea clash

Manchester United star ruled out for Chelsea clash

KPL players betting against their own teams

visiting betting cybers ahead of the team’s matches, saying any losses registered after t

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho praises Pogba ‘replacement’ but blames medics on Ander Herrera’s injury

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance