Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 13:24
Manchester United hosts Chelsea on Sunday in a Premier League clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea trio David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko have been ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The three did not feature in the Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League due to injuries and the boss has confirmed that they are not part of the squad travelling to the city of Manchester on Sunday.

David Luiz and Bakayoko are out of the Sunday clash [Photo: Courtesy]
Ross Barkley returned to training but is not fit to play on Sunday [Photo: Courtesy]

Bakayoko is out after he picked a knock in training while Luiz has been sidelined with an ankle problem. Ross Barkley though returned to training but is not fit enough to play in the match.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Ander Herrera has been sidelined for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Chelsea. The Spanish international suffered a hamstring problem just 15 minutes into his Champions League appearance versus Sevilla in midweek. Marouane Fellaini is still recovering from a knee operation and Michael Carrick struggling with fitness.

Ander Herrera suffered a hamstring injury against Sevilla in midweek [Photo: Courtesy]

“Ander is out. I don’t know the final diagnosis but I know he’ll be out for a few weeks. I don’t know how many is a few – two, three, four, five, six weeks – I don’t know, but a few weeks, for sure. Coming back from injury – nobody else,” he is quoted on the Club’s official website.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones also remain absent, while Eric Bailly is in line to make his first United start since November.

Jose Mourinho is now left with Pogba, Matic and Scott McTominay as options in the midfield and could hand a return to the starting XI to Pogba.

Manchester United have won just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions against Chelsea (D5 L8) - winning this exact fixture last season in the Premier League (2-0) but have lost more Premier League games (18) and conceded more Premier League goals (67) against Chelsea than they have against any other side in the competition.

Antonio Conte has won three of his four meetings in all competitions as Chelsea manager against Jose Mourinho (W3 L1) - twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup.

United are three points clear ahead of Chelsea but only two points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table but they will be eyeing to extend the lead against the Blues and the Reds.

CHELSEA MANCHESTER UNITED CHELSEA VS MANCHESTER UNITED TEAM NEWS ANTONIO CONTE JOSE MOURINHO
Next Story
AC Milan chief feels 'sorry for Arsenal' after Europa League last 16 draw
RELATED STORIES
Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Manchester United star ruled out for Chelsea clash
Mourinho praises Pogba ‘replacement’ but blames medics on Ander Herrera’s injury
LATEST STORIES
Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

Manchester United are set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in a mouth watering match

Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850m stadium will light up at night on match days.

Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire

Top Premier League boss charged by FA for wearing a political message in form of a ribbon

Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

An unusual quiet in Ingwe dressing room, grumbles in social media make for compelling outing tomorrow.

More Stories
Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

Manchester United are set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in a mouth watering match

Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

An unusual quiet in Ingwe dressing room, grumbles in social media make for compelling outing tomorrow.

Zambia's Devils take on Gor today

Zambia's Devils take on Gor Mahia

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Manchester United star ruled out for Chelsea clash

Manchester United star ruled out for Chelsea clash

KPL players betting against their own teams

visiting betting cybers ahead of the team’s matches, saying any losses registered after t

Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

Spanish side Villarreal’s Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo was charged on Thursday with offences including attempted murder, robbery and illegal posse

Millions awaits Gor Mahia

League champions chase history in continental football

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Thierry Henry's brutal advice to Neymar

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance