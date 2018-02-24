Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

349

Manchester United hosts Chelsea on Sunday in a Premier League clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea trio David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko have been ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The three did not feature in the Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League due to injuries and the boss has confirmed that they are not part of the squad travelling to the city of Manchester on Sunday. David Luiz and Bakayoko are out of the Sunday clash [Photo: Courtesy] Ross Barkley returned to training but is not fit to play on Sunday [Photo: Courtesy]

Bakayoko is out after he picked a knock in training while Luiz has been sidelined with an ankle problem. Ross Barkley though returned to training but is not fit enough to play in the match.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Ander Herrera has been sidelined for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Chelsea. The Spanish international suffered a hamstring problem just 15 minutes into his Champions League appearance versus Sevilla in midweek. Marouane Fellaini is still recovering from a knee operation and Michael Carrick struggling with fitness. Ander Herrera suffered a hamstring injury against Sevilla in midweek [Photo: Courtesy]

“Ander is out. I don’t know the final diagnosis but I know he’ll be out for a few weeks. I don’t know how many is a few – two, three, four, five, six weeks – I don’t know, but a few weeks, for sure. Coming back from injury – nobody else,” he is quoted on the Club’s official website.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones also remain absent, while Eric Bailly is in line to make his first United start since November.

Jose Mourinho is now left with Pogba, Matic and Scott McTominay as options in the midfield and could hand a return to the starting XI to Pogba.

Manchester United have won just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions against Chelsea (D5 L8) - winning this exact fixture last season in the Premier League (2-0) but have lost more Premier League games (18) and conceded more Premier League goals (67) against Chelsea than they have against any other side in the competition.

Antonio Conte has won three of his four meetings in all competitions as Chelsea manager against Jose Mourinho (W3 L1) - twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup.

United are three points clear ahead of Chelsea but only two points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table but they will be eyeing to extend the lead against the Blues and the Reds.