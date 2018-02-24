Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 10:04
Pep wore the yellow ribbon in support of imprisoned Catalan politicians [Photo: Courtesy]

Pep Guardiola has been charged by The FA after the Spaniard breached the kit and advertising regulations with a political message in the form of a yellow ribbon.

He has been given until 6 pm on Monday March 2018 to respond to the charge.

Pep wore the ribbon in December last year in support of Catalan politicians who were imprisoned but he does not regret his action whatsoever with the Spaniard saying  that he would accept whatever penalty that comes his way.

‘’If they want to suspend me - Uefa, Premier League, FIFA. It’s ok.’’ The City boss told the Mirror.

Pep's Manchester City set to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup finals on Sunday [Photo: Courtesy]

"I do that because in Spain for two specific people who defend something like the vote, something the people in command do not agree [with], are in prison," said the former Barcelona boss.

"To make a rebellion on something like that, you have to be something tough to be in prison.

"And they are still there. So, until they are not out, always here (points to ribbon) will be shared with me. Because, OK, they can suspend me for doing that, but the other people are in jail." He added.

Manchester City are preparing for the final against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

 

