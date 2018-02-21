Manchester United versus Sevilla squad revealed, absentees and predictions

345

Man United's Paul Pogba arrives with teammates for Sevilla game [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United have jetted in Spain to take on Spanish team Sevilla in the round 16 of Uefa Champions League at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium Wednesday evening.

Jose Mourinho is coming from a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield in the FA Cup. The Portuguese is aiming to build on the result by digging positive results against Spanish outfit.

The Red Devils have traveled to Spain with some players remaining ruled out totally or are doubtful for the clash. The team that traveled to play Sevilla include: David De Gea

Sergio Romero

Joel Pereira

Matteo Darmian

Antonio Valencia

Luke Shaw

Ashley Young

Victor Lindelof

Chris Smalling

Eric Bailly

Nemanja Matic

Michael Carrick

Paul Pogba

Scott McTominay

Ander Herrera

Juan Mata

Jesse Lingard

Alexis Sanchez

Marcus Rashford

Anthony Martial

Romelu Lukaku

Absentees and doubts: According UK media reports, Mourinho has various players coming from injury to choose from.

He said:

"I didn’t rest anyone other than [David] De Gea," the manager stressed. "Can we recover some of them for Wednesday? I think [Marcus] Rashford, [Ander] Herrera, [Antonio] Valencia have a chance. Paul Pogba? I don’t know. [Marcos] Rojo, [Phil] Jones, [Marouane] Fellaini, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], I don’t think they have any chance.”

Most probable lineup:

De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; Lingard, Matic, Pogba; Martial, Lukaku, Alexis;

Sevilla have a boost as Argentive forward Ever Banega is coming from injury same as the former Manchester City striker Nolito who can play in the wide areas.

Probable lineup: Rico; Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero; N’Zonzi, Pizarro; Navas, Vazquez, Sarabia; Ben Yedder

Prediction: Sevilla is yet to keep a clean sheet in Uefa Champions league match and that could cost them too. Man United have also scored less in their past ties. Both teams have probabilities of scoring (GG).