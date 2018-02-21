Premier League champion manager to quit club if offered Italy job

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, February 21st 2018 at 10:46
Claudio Ranieri signed a two year contract with Nantes [Photo: Courtesy]

The former Premier League champion says he would quit Nantes if offered the Italy job after former boss Gian Piero Ventura left the team following the country’s failure to qualify for World Cup set for Russia in the summer.

Claudio Ranieri has raised his hand up in a bid to fill the void in the national team despite joining the Ligue 1 outfit this season.

Ranieri would quit Nantes if offered Italy job [Photo: Courtesy]

According to Sky Sport Italia, Ranieri said, any Italian coach would love to be in charge of the Nazionale. The 66-year-old signed a contract with Nantes for two years but if he were to be contacted for the Italy job, he would ask Nantes president to release him.

Nantes are currently fifth in Ligue 1 table with 10 points between them and Lyon, who occupies the fourth position. Lyon has 49 points against Nantes’ 39.

Gian Piero Ventura left Italy after failing to qualify for world cup [Photo: Courtesy]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Nantes are hoping that The Blues fail to contact their boss as they are depending on his experience in the premier league to help The Canaries qualify for Champions League competition for next season.

Nantes next fixture is against Amiens SC on Saturday 24. Ranieri will be eyeing to win the match to bridge the gap between them and Lyon.

