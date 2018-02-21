Schools: Mombasa County games off

77

The Mombasa County secondary schools sports association will not hold its Term One games at the sub-country level. Instead, teams will compete at the county level.

A meeting convened to discuss the running of the games resolved that the games run from March 5-7 at Shimo La Tewa High School. As a result, the Mvita sub-county games scheduled for tomorrow have been put off, according to the sub-branch school games secretary, Ayu Lamah.

“Mvita sub-county Term One games scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been suspended,” Lamah said.

[Ernest Ndunda]

