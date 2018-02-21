Change of guard: Sports Cabinet Secretary Echesa assumes office

77

The out-going Dr Hassan Wario and the incoming Rashid Echesa Mohamed (left) upon assuming office as CS of Sport and Heritage on Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohammed Echesa took over office yesterday with a warning to cartels to watch out.

Echesa, who declined to take questions from journalists, said at a brief ceremony that he would work hard to ensure all cartels were uprooted from the ministry.

“I have put all cartels in the ministry on notice. I will not entertain them and will do everything possible to wipe them out,” he said.

Echesa said he would in due course unveil his vision for the ministry and set his agenda for the next four years.

“Sports and arts are an important aspect of our society and should not be treated as a pass time. We will strive to impart the necessary skills to our youth to help them earn a livelihood,” he said.

Echesa’s predecessor Hassan Wario defended his tenure at the ministry, insisting that he was never appreciated for what he did.

“We did a lot of things during my tenure including building stadia and our athletes also registered some of the best results yet we were not fully appreciated for this.

"I wish Echesa all the best as he starts his tenure here,” he said during the brief event to hand over to the new CS. [Gilbert Wandera]