Change of guard: Sports Cabinet Secretary Echesa assumes office

By Gilbert Wandera Wednesday, February 21st 2018 at 00:00
The out-going Dr Hassan Wario and the incoming Rashid Echesa Mohamed (left) upon assuming office as CS of Sport and Heritage on Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]
 

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohammed Echesa took over office yesterday with a warning to cartels to watch out.

Echesa, who declined to take questions from journalists, said at a brief ceremony that he would work hard to ensure all cartels were uprooted from the ministry.

“I have put all cartels in the ministry on notice. I will not entertain them and will do everything possible to wipe them out,” he said.

Echesa said he would in due course unveil his vision for the ministry and set his agenda for the next four years.

“Sports and arts are an important aspect of our society and should not be treated as a pass time. We will strive to impart the necessary skills to our youth to help them earn a livelihood,” he said.

Echesa’s predecessor Hassan Wario defended his tenure at the ministry, insisting that he was never appreciated for what he did.

“We did a lot of things during my tenure including building stadia and our athletes also registered some of the best results yet we were not fully appreciated for this.

"I wish Echesa all the best as he starts his tenure here,” he said during the brief event to hand over to the new CS. [Gilbert Wandera]

SPORTS CABINET SECRETARY RASHID MOHAMMED ECHESA DR HASSAN WARIO
Next Story
Cricket: Former Kenyan international says he was not making any difference
LATEST STORIES
Champions League: Bayern romp home after Besiktas suffer early red card

Bayern Munich, helped by two typical Thomas Mueller goals and two from Robert Lewandowski, romped to a 5-0 win over Besiktas in their Champions League

Champions League: Messi breaks Chelsea duck to earn Barca 1-1 draw

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi finally opened his account against Chelsea with a 75th-minute equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw in a fascinating C

Commonwealth Games: Sprint coaches decry exclusion from Club Games

Some sprint coaches have accused Athletics Kenya (AK) of shutting them out of the team to the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Cricket: Former Kenyan international says he was not making any difference

Why coach Odoyo had to quit national team

Commonwealth Games: No available training venues as departure nears

Athletics team faces hurdles; Accommodation hitch grips as track and field squad prepares for contest in Australia.

Caf Champions League: K’Ogalo tackle Equatorial Guinea opposition with eye on next stage

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia face Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea today (at 7pm), seeking to progress to the first round of the

More Stories
Schools: Mombasa County games off

The Mombasa County secondary schools sports association will not hold its Term One games at the sub-country level. Instead, teams will compete at the

ITTF Table Tennis: State gives Kenya Table Tennis Association Sh7.1m

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Continental Cup will now go on as scheduled in Nairobi next month.

Change of guard: Sports Cabinet Secretary Echesa assumes office

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohammed Echesa took over office yesterday with a warning to cartels to watch out.

Slovenia ice hockey player fails doping test, gets axed by CAS

Ziga Jeglic has tested positive for a banned substance and has been suspended for the remainder of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Nairobi tailor wins multibet M-Bet lottery

Nairobi businessman dealing with Suits and official wears wins a multibet M-Bet lottery

Table Tennis: Women in sport seminar attracts more countries

Plans in top gear as five countries sign up for Women in sport meet

Commonwealth Games: Badminton Kenya pick two for Gold Coast

Kenya will be represented by Mercy Joseph and Victor Odera in the commonwealth games to be held in Australia from April 4-15.

50-year old man wins first 2018 Betway Jackpot

Charles Onyango, a 50-year-old resident of Mtwapa is the winner of Betway’s weekly jackpot payout in 2018. Onyango cashed out after ticking 11 games.

Lucky Nakuru woman wins SportPesa Jackpot

SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner

“I nearly signed him,” Wenger reveals his meeting with Guardiola as a player

Arsene Wenger has lifted the lid to revisit his first encounters with Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola when the latter was a player at Barcelona

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Nine players given red cards by referee

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Why Put quit Stars top job: Belgian coach quits Kenya hardly three months into coaching role

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Kisumu rally to stay afloat: Lakeside lose first game but recover to lift men’s Division One title

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Baringo Starlets eye revived season

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Ten-man Man City shocked by third-tier Wigan

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • West Ham charged by FA over breach of anti-doping rules

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Sports CS Echesa warning to cartels
    Waziri mpya wa michezo Rashid Echesa Mohamed ametwaa hatamu za uongozi wa wizara hiyo
    Kamati ya Olimpiki imedokeza kwamba kikosi cha Kenya kiko tayari kuingia kambini Australia
    Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned from his position three months after taking charge. In a