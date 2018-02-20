One of the Premier League’s longest serving manager is two games away from the sack

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 13:17
West Brom manager Alan Pardew [Photo: Courtesy]

Alan Pardew, one of the longest serving managers in English Premier League could be set for an axe should his current side West Brom fail to pull a positive result in their next two fixtures, British media report.

Pardew who was appointed as the new West Brom coach to replace Tony Pulis has also failed in his bid to turn around the fortunes of the club. The former Newcastle United manager has only managed to dig one win in 13 games since his appointment.

The Baggies have only won 3 games in their 27 matches so far and are sitting 11 points in the relegation far from safety. Baggies have matches against Huddersfield United and Watford, two matches that are make-or-break for the 57-year-old.

Some reports are already indicating that the club owner Guochuan Lai has grown impatient with the former Crystal Palace man and what remains could be just to make an announcement of his sacking.

Two former premier league managers have been linked with a move to manage Baggies. Former Tottenham Hotspurs manager Harry Redknapp and former Stoke City coach Mark Hughes have all been reported to be the probable candidates for the job.

Meanwhile, four West Brom players were cleared by a Spanish court on count of attempted car theft. According to the Mirror, Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill and Jake Livermore were found innocent after the court found no sufficient evidence with the crime which was reported to have been committed on a trip in Barcelona. The quartet allegedly rode on a taxi they had borrowed and left the taxi driver stranded as they sought for places to spend the night.

 

 

 

