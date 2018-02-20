Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba’s son Isaac Drogba has joined Ligue 1 side Guingamp as part of their under-19 academy team.

The 17-year-old youngster had been playing in Chelsea's academy team.

The teenager follows in his father’s footsteps as Drogba made 50 appearances at Guingamp before moving to Marseilles and later Chelsea.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you Isaac Drogba,” the 39-year-old said on his verified Instagram account.

Didier Drogba's former teammates Frank Lampard and John Terry also congratulated the teenager for his huge achievement.

"Congratulations! I remember Isaac as the small polite boy! Now a man!" Lampard said.

Former Chelsea captain Terry wrote: "Can't believe how big he is mate, congratulations."