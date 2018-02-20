FA set to launch investigation after Sergio Aguero clashes with Wigan fan after Manchester City defeat

345

Sergio Aguero (L) being escorted off the pitch by Man City's assistant coach Mikel Arteta [Photo: Courtesy]

The Football Association are expected to launch an investigation into the ugly scenes at the end of Wigan's FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Striker Sergio Aguero was involved in a bust-up with a fan after Wigan supporters invaded the pitch at the full-time whistle.

Will Grigg's 79th-minute strike was enough to secure one of the biggest cup upsets in recent memory, ending City's hopes of a historic quadruple this season.

As fans spilled onto the pitch, one was seen to run towards Aguero, before the pair clashed.

One report claims that the fan spat at Aguero, forcing the reaction which saw the Argentinian international appear to lash out before being dragged away.

City fans in the away end were also taunted by Wigan supporters, who were allowed up to the segregation.

Visiting supporters then clashed with stewards and police as advertising hoardings were ripped down from the walls.

The FA are expected to investigate the numerous incidents in the coming days, before deciding if any disciplinary action will need to be dished out.

City will also reportedly speak to Wigan in the coming days to ask why the pitch invasion, which put the safety of their players and supporters in question, was allowed to happen.