FA set to launch investigation after Sergio Aguero clashes with Wigan fan after Manchester City defeat

By Mirror Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 11:44
Sergio Aguero (L) being escorted off the pitch by Man City's assistant coach Mikel Arteta [Photo: Courtesy]

The Football Association are expected to launch an investigation into the ugly scenes at the end of Wigan's FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Striker Sergio Aguero was involved in a bust-up with a fan after Wigan supporters invaded the pitch at the full-time whistle.

Will Grigg's 79th-minute strike was enough to secure one of the biggest cup upsets in recent memory, ending City's hopes of a historic quadruple this season.

As fans spilled onto the pitch, one was seen to run towards Aguero, before the pair clashed.

One report claims that the fan spat at Aguero, forcing the reaction which saw the Argentinian international appear to lash out before being dragged away.

City fans in the away end were also taunted by Wigan supporters, who were allowed up to the segregation.

Visiting supporters then clashed with stewards and police as advertising hoardings were ripped down from the walls.

The FA are expected to investigate the numerous incidents in the coming days, before deciding if any disciplinary action will need to be dished out.

City will also reportedly speak to Wigan in the coming days to ask why the pitch invasion, which put the safety of their players and supporters in question, was allowed to happen.

ENGLISH FA INVESTIGATE MANCHESTER CITY WIGAN BRAWL
Next Story
Nairobi tailor wins multibet M-Bet lottery
RELATED STORIES
Why Sergio Aguero clashed with pitch invader as ugly brawl engulfed Man City- Wigan match
Premier League manager brands Manchester City ‘disrespectful’ after transfer saga
Top 10 English Premier League earners after January transfer window
LATEST STORIES
Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

English FA to investigate Sergio Aguero’s ugly clash with Wigan fans

Football Association are expected to launch an investigation into the ugly scenes at the end of Wigan's FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Gor Mahia suffer injury setback ahead of return leg with Vegetarianos

Gor Mahia have been handed an injury setback in their pursuit of clinching the CAF Champions League cup as they are to face Leones Vegetarianos.

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

Why Sergio Aguero clashed with pitch invader as ugly brawl engulfed Man City- Wigan match

'Why Sergio Aguero lashed out at Wigan pitch invader' as new footage shows ugly clash in full.

Former boxer nurses dreams of a sober life

Although she is suffering from tuberculosis, there is a strong desire in her heart to heal from alcoholism.

More Stories
English FA to investigate Sergio Aguero’s ugly clash with Wigan fans

Football Association are expected to launch an investigation into the ugly scenes at the end of Wigan's FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Why Sergio Aguero clashed with pitch invader as ugly brawl engulfed Man City- Wigan match

'Why Sergio Aguero lashed out at Wigan pitch invader' as new footage shows ugly clash in full.

Former Man United star and teammates escape jail in ‘car theft’ case

Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill risked community service order or a fine after “borrowing” the cab leaving driver stranded.

Liverpool ready to battle Manchester United for Spanish Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to cash in on Isco, the Spain midfielder who shone last season as they won the Champions League.

Real Madrid to offer £100M plus superstar forward for Eden Hazard, strikes agreement with Harry Kane

Chelsea’s in-form forward and playmaker Eden Hazard have resurfaced once with the latest reports linking Real Madrid with a player plus cash offer.

Arsenal to pay huge fee for ‘under fire’ Man United defender

If Arsenal are to sign top target Chris Smalling from Manchester United they are going to have to splash £25million.

Liverpool eyeing Kenyan midfielder as a replacement for Emre Can

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Real reason why Paul Pogba was 'looking sorry' after substitution against Newcastle

Paul Pogba’s face when he was taken off in Manchester United defeat by Newcastle on the weekend spoke a thousand words.

Brazil coach Tite names squad for World Cup

Brazil national team coach Tite has named the squad he’ll be taking to Russia in the summer

Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather finally explains why he has seven girlfriends

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • CS Echesa: Enough of my past, let’s focus on sports agenda

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned from his position three months after taking charge. In a
    Victor Odera ataiwakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya badminton
    Kaunti ya Mombasa imejenga uwanja mwengine baada ya ule wa Mbuzi
    Kocha wa Harambee Stars Paul Put ajiuzulu