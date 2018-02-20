Rwandese striker Jacques Tuyisenge has been ruled out of CAF Champions league match

345

Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge celebrating in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Sportpesa Premier League Champions Gor Mahia have been handed an injury setback in their pursuit of clinching the CAF Champions League cup as they are to face Guinea’s Leones Vegetarianos without Rwandese striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

Tuyisenge is nursing an injury on his left knee that he sustained on matchday against Zoo Kericho, where they won 4-2. This has affected the Rwandese talisman given that he has made minimal appearances and it is not the first time that he has been sidelined this season. He recently recovered from back injury that forced him out of Nakumatt tie.

However, the club head coach Dylan Kerr has moved to alleviate fears by saying that there is no course for alarm as he has in his squad players capable of filling his boots.

Kerr is optimistic that George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and new signing Ephrem Guikan will build on K’Ogalo’s first leg win thereby helping the team to qualify for the next round.

Gor Mahia goes into the match having an advantage after beating the Guinea giants 2-0 in Kenyan soil. The team traveled on Monday and is set to square it with their opponents on Wednesday.

