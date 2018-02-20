'Why Sergio Aguero lashed out at Wigan pitch invader' as new footage shows ugly clash in full

By Mirror Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 09:04
Sergio Aguero being pushed by stewards in a brawl in with Wigan fan [Photo: Courtesy]

Sergio Aguero's furious clash with a pitch invader was sparked when the Man City star was spat at, it has been claimed.

There were ugly scenes at the final whistle as Man City were dumped out of the FA Cup by Wigan last night.

Hundreds of home fans flooded the pitch and surrounded some of the City players as they were trudging off in defeat.

Argentine striker Aguero was among those taunted by several fans and footage shown by the BBC captured him appearing to hit out at a man in a green jacket.

City staff then desperately held Aguero back as he went for the man again.

New footage posted online by a City fan captured the clash in full and the incident will surely be examined by the FA.

Last night, there were reports Aguero claims to have been spat at.

Journalist Jose Alvarez Haya told ChiringuitoTV: "A fan spat at Aguero and Kun feared he might have an object to cause him harm."

The Premier League leaders were stunned by the League One side in the fifth round.

The encounter came to life on the stroke of half-time after Fabian Delph was dismissed for a reckless challenge.

It saw Pep Guardiola clash with Paul Cook on the touchline before the spat continued down the tunnel.

Will Grigg then gave Wigan the lead after a Kyle Walker mistake and they held on until full-time.

There are likely to be ramifications for both Wigan and Manchester City as a result of the trouble which marred an otherwise entertaining cup match.

City fans were also seen to be throwing missiles at Wigan fans and a piece of hoarding.

Pep Guardiola claimed he did not see Aguero being attacked and it is understood City will speak to Wigan to ask why they could not protect their players better.

“I was in the locker room,” said the City boss.

“I did not see it.”

Wigan chairman David Sharpe condemned the pitch invasion, saying: “It’s not nice to see. Football is emotional, that’s what it does to fans. But I don't like to see this at the end of the game.

“It’s a massive result, but we have to stay classy in football. I didn’t like what I’ve seen here.”

A number of signs were torn down and thrown, while plastic bottles were also tossed from the stands.

Fans at the front of the stand also became embroiled in angry scenes with both police and match stewards.

Guardiola and Wigan boss Paul Cook angrily clashed three times over Fabian Delph’s sending off just before half-time and the pair had to be separated in the tunnel.

Guardiola was furious because he felt Cook helped persuade referee Anthony Taylor to dismiss Delph for his reckless lunge at Max Power when the official initially produced a yellow card.

Cook played down his involvement in Delph’s sending off, which rules him out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final.

“I wasn’t refereeing the game,” he said. “I can assure you of that. There were four people there with the fourth official.

“Others in the ground obviously deemed it to be a red card. The conversation about the game shouldn’t be about that. It’s a great night for Wigan Athletic and one we should enjoy.”

Guardiola was also reticent about his furious row with Cook and tried to play down their clash.

“It was a red card,” said the City boss. “The referee decided what he decided. I’m not here to judge. It could be a red card.

“If you want to ask me about football, ask me. Nothing happened in the tunnel. He was just stating his position, that’s all.

“They had one shot on target and we created lots, but football in the end is about the result and I congratulate Wigan.”

Will Grigg bagged the winner 11 minutes from time to earn Wigan a third quarter-final in six seasons at home to Southampton.

“When the draw was made, it was like we weren’t in it,” said Cook.

“I’m sure Southampton are as shocked as we are.”

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

