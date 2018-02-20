Boxing: National team in Nakuru for training

77

BOXING NATIONAL TEAM KDF's Nick Okoth (left) fight in the light weight category with Ethan Maina of Police service during the 2018 commonwealth national team selection at Kaloleni social hall on Jan 6, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The national boxing team will this week report for residential training in Nakuru before jetting out for the Cuba Boxing Championships in Havana on February 28.

Team manager Albert Matito said the team would train at the Madison Square Garden as they wait for the Government's clearance to travel to Havana.

The squad will use the Cuba Championships as a training ground ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Kenyan pugilists will be in the Cuban capital before heading for the Gold Coast Games. The Games are scheduled for April 4-15. [Ben Ahenda]