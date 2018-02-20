Volleyball: Mombasa West win tournament

By Ernest Ndunda Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 00:10

New champions emerged during the Kenya Volleyball Federation Challenge Cup at Changamwe grounds, Mombasa.

 In the men’s category, Mombasa West defeated Mbungoni 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-20) in the final. Former champions Shimo La Tewa Prisons did not defend their title.

In the senior women's category, Ashton recaptured the title after defeating Coast Volleyball Club 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-7) in the final. In school matches, champions Kwale Girls relinquished their title after losing 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-22) to new champions St Peter's School. [Ernest Ndunda]

KENYA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION CHALLENGE CUP
