Table Tennis: Women in sport seminar attracts more countries

Plans in top gear as five countries sign up for Women in sport meet

Plans for the women in Sport conference are complete ahead of the International Table Tennis federation Africa Continental Cup to be hosted in Kenya from March 1-3.

The conference, which will be held on the sidelines of the ITTF Africa Continental Cup has already seen participants from Japan, France, Botswana, Uganda and Kenyan confirm attendance.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Kenya Table Tennis Association president Andrew Mudibo said the one-day seminar seeks to highlight the current situation of women in sport.

“It will also look for opportunities to encourage women and girls to participate in sport in general at all levels while also engage partners and stakeholders to be more involved in women sports,” Mudibo said yesterday.

He added: “We have engaged a very rich panel that will spearhead the discussions which we want to be interactive. The Conference is for all sports and not just table tennis even if Kenya Table Tennis is organising it.”

Kenya will be hosting a high-profile table tennis tournament for the first time since 1989, a feat Mudibo said represents a major step towards revamping the sport in the country.

“By hosting the ITTF Africa Continental Cup and organising a conference of this magnitude is an opportunity of a lifetime for Kenyans.

“It gives us an opportunity to discuss women in sports leadership, empowerment and advancement of the girl child. On other topic will be the physiological and psychological issues for women in sport. We shall also discuss the business of sport by looking at sponsorship, media, governance and law,” Mudibo said.

The table tennis tournament will bring together the top 16 male and female players from 15 African countries. [Robin Toskin]