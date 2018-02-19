Liverpool ready to battle Manchester United for Real Madrid midfielder

By Mirror Monday, February 19th 2018 at 08:44
Real Madrid midfielder Isco [Photo: Courtesy]

Well this would be a shock summer signing, but would be the perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to cash in on Isco, the Spain midfielder who shone last season as they won the Champions League.

He's not been at his best this campaign however, and now there are questions over his long-term future.

And according to Teamtalk, the Reds hopes of landing the playmaker have been boosted.

But they'll have to battle rivals United.

Jurgen Klopp leapt to the defence of Liverpool's Alberto Moreno, claiming treatment levied towards the full-back has been unfair.

Moreno has been missing with injury since the Anfield club's fixture with Spartak Moscow in December.

His absence has given Andy Robertson the opportunity to cement his place in the starting line-up, following an impressive performance on his Champions League debut midweek.

The only way remains Marbs for Liverpool , with the Reds' stars continuing to enjoy their warm weather training camp over in the Spanish resort while their Premier League rivals shiver at home.

Jurgen Klopp and his stars have been taking advantage of the 10-day break in between hammering Porto in the Champions League and their next Premier League game at home to West Ham next Saturday with a spot of sunshine.

And judging by the latest images from over in Spain, they're having a wonderful time.

 









