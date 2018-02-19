Schools: State House, Hospital Hill and Arya triumph

By Elizabeth Mburugu Monday, February 19th 2018 at 00:00
Hospital Hill's Abdirzack Hussen (left) and Daniel Kyama of Nairobi school at State house grounds in Nairobi. [Jonah, Onyango]

Hosts State House, Nairobi School, Hospital Hill, and Parklands Arya were yesterday crowned Westlands sub-county secondary schools champions.

Nairobi School and Arya won boys’ and girls’ titles, while Hospital Hill and State House won boys’ handball and girls’ hockey titles.

Having secured a return to the regional games after a four-year absence, Nairobi School were determined to complete the job. Captain Joseph Bior said hunger for victory and desire to advance in the competition was their inspiration. He added that they were motivated because they were on a mission to avenge their loss to Strathmore, who beat them in last year’s semis.

“They eliminated us last year and we knew we needed a better strategy to overpower them. We resolved to stop them and I’m glad we achieved our purpose,” Bior said.

Nairobi School beat Strathmore 36-22, with Gavin Nzioki emerging their top scorer with 12 points, while Philip Mutiso had 10 for Strathmore.

In the girls’ category, Arya defeated State House 63-23. Mitchelle Awuor maintained her top form, scoring 29 points for Arya, while Joan Njoki had 13. Jackline Gathama had eight points for State House with Marion Sakwa adding seven more for the hosts. State House were crowned girls’ hockey champions in the round-robin contest.

