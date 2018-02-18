Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses during Galatasaray’s Super Liga clash with Kasimpasa

Sunday, February 18th 2018
Former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis fainted during Galatasaray’s Super Liga clash with Kasimpasa on Sunday afternoon.

However, the French forward, 32, was cleared by medics to return to the field of play and carried on, despite appearing to lose consciousness.

Gomis has scored 20 times in 25 games for Gala this season, emerging as a key player with the club in a four-way fight for the Turkish title.

But in the all-Istanbul clash at the Recep Tayyip Erdo?an Stadium, Gomis left players and fans in attendance to worry about his health in the sixth minute.

As both sides lined up for a Gala corner, Gomis crouched, before dropping to his knees and falling, face forwards, into the turf, appearing to be out cold.

Players from the opposition quickly rolled Gomis onto his side, as they hailed for medical support.

Medics quickly came to his aid, and Gomis was soon back on his feet, being led to the sidelines by club doctor Yener Ince. Remarkably, he then returned to the field of play within minutes.

Gomis has a history of fainting, having been diagnosed with vasovagal syncope - a form of low blood pressure - in 2009 after fainting during a French national team training camp. He collapsed three times that year.

The striker can suffer temporary losses of consciousness during periods of extreme humidity, temperature or stress, when a trigger causes his heart rate and blood pressure to drop suddenly.

He also fainted during a Swansea defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane in March 2015.

Then-Swansea boss Garry Monk said at the time: "We understand his history. He has had all the tests but it's just part of his life, it's what he's been through growing up."

After that collapse Gomis allayed fear over his health, tweeting: "I have been under a great deal of stress and fatigue due to my father's health that requires me to go back and forth to France."

He added: "I wanted to reassure you concerning my health. It actually looks much more scary than physically dangerous. I am feeling well now."

Upon joining Galatasaray, the club insisted Gomis had undergone stringent medical tests both upon arrival and in England and France.

Gomis played on for the full 90 minutes, but Gala suffered defeat, with another Frenchman, Fode Koita, netting the winner.

 

