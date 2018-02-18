Arsenal told to pay £25million to lure Chris Smalling from Manchester United

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 10:04
Manchester United's Chris Smalling celebrating in a past fixture [Photo: Courtesy]

If Arsenal are to sign top target Chris Smalling from Manchester United they are going to have to splash £25million.

The Gunners are in the market to bolster their back line this summer with Per Mertesacker set to hang up his boots, according to the Sunday Star.

Arsene Wenger had been keen on bringing in West Brom defender Jonny Evans, who could only cost £3m this summer if the Baggies go down, but have turned their attention to Smalling.

The England ace has come under fire in recent weeks for his duff partnership with Phil Jones, but has still played 30 times so far this campaign.

The Gunners are working on ways of improving their defense but there are limited options in the market. The Londoners parted ways with Brazilian centre-half Gabriel Paulista who is yet to be replaced. Arsene Wenger has only three players for the central defense in Larient Koscielny, Per Mertesacker and Shkodran Moustafi. Mertesacker has gone past his glorious days and the Frenchman warrants a replacement to partner Koscielny and Moustafi.

