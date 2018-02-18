Basketball: Aga Khan confident of games glory

By Ernest Ndunda Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 00:18
Shipundo Harrison (left, with ball) from Mpeketoni Boys High School dribbles the ball past Salim Abdallah (right) of Aga Khan Academy in one of the boys basketball match during the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term One Games at Mazeras High in Kwale County. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Coast secondary schools boys’ basketball champions Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa are confident of defending the title when the Term One games starts next Thursday.

Head coach Jimnah Kimani said his boys are in top form and ready to see off their opponents when they participate in the Mvita sub-county games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Baptist and Khamis school play courts.

Kimani said his aim is to retain the Mvita sub-county, Mombasa County and the Coast region titles for the third year in a row.

“We are out to make our presence felt right from the sub-county to the national level. We have prepared well for the games,” he said.

Kimani said his players got much needed exposure last year in October when they participated in the East Africa Junior basketball tournament in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania where they settled for the second position in the event that attracted 71 teams.

“Our participation at the Tanzanian event was an added advantage as it exposed my boys. I can see a lot of confidence since our return from Tanzania,” added Kimani who steered the team to finish in the fourth and fifth positions in 2016 and 2017 national games.

“We have been in camp since last September and I have moulded a winning side since then. We want to hold on to our titles for three consecutive years,” he said. [Ernest Ndunda]

AGA KHAN ACADEMY MOMBASA COAST SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Next Story
Cheruiyot floors Manangoi: Athletics World 1,500m champion finishes second at Commonwealth trials
LATEST STORIES
Expect a Kenyan double: London Marathon Director Hugh Brasher tips Kenyans to extend dominance in UK’s premier race

Kipchoge to take on Bekele and homeboy Mo Farah at London Marathon on April 22.

Keitany, Kipchoge face strong line up: Douglas Wakiihuri was the first Kenyan to win London Marathon

Kenya has produced the winner of the men’s London Marathon 12 times in the last 14 years.

Cheruiyot floors Manangoi: Athletics World 1,500m champion finishes second at Commonwealth trials

World junior champion Taki also makes team to Gold Coast, Australia.

Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

Nakumatt fill points basket after beating Nzoia.

Kenyan boxers might perform poorly at the commonwealth games warns BAK boss

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) chairman John Kameta has warned the Kenyan government that Kenyan boxers risk performing poorly in the forthcoming c

FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

FA Cup quarter-final draw

More Stories
Basketball: Aga Khan confident of games glory

Coast secondary schools boys’ basketball champions Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa are confident of defending the title when the Term One games starts next

Basketball: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Parklands Arya take on State House in final: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Coach Mwaloma says team is focused: Arya target spot in city region’s games

Despite good run, they still face an uphill task against Buru Buru Girls.

Basketball: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

Blades cut down Ulinzi Warriors: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

Former NBA star and R&B singer die in car crash

A former NBA player and his wife have died in a car accident

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Wazito FC ready for Homeboyz
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Gor Mahia taking a clear lead on KPL table
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Battle for Commonwealth slot going on at Kasarani
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Strathmore Basketball team ready to face KPA in KBF finals