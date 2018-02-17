Kenya's Winter Olympics star Wanjiku finishes 38th out of 44 in the women's super-G

By Reuters Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 17:13
 Sabrina Wanjiku Simader, Kenya's sole Olympian
 

Kenya's Sabrina Simader said on Saturday she would be inspired to surprise a few people herself after watching Czech skier Ester Ledecka win one of the most astonishing Winter Olympic races of all time.

Simader, the first speed skier to race for Kenya and only its second Winter Olympic athlete, finished 38th out of 44 in the women's super-G, in which Ledecka - better known as a snowboarder - came from nowhere to beat defending champion Anna Veith of Austria by a hundredth of a second.

Kenya's Winter Olympics star

"It was so cool and so emotional, also for me, because I mean - a Czech girl wins the Olympics, and nobody expected that before," Simader told reporters. "I hope I can also surprise some other people in the next race."

That won't be at the Olympics, however, as the teenager has finished her programme in Pyeongchang - rebounding in the super-G from the disappointment of failing to complete the second run of the giant slalom on Thursday.

It was the biggest milestone yet for the young woman, born in Kenya and raised in Austria, who hated skiing when she first tried it out as a little girl.

"I learned it at three years (old) from my stepfather in Austria. He has his own ski lift, a small one, so I learned it there and I fell in love - not at the beginning, but afterwards."

She remembered her first reaction: "Oh no, it's too cold and I never saw snow and it was like, 'Oh my gosh, no.'"

Sixteen years on, she is still living in Austria, training with the Austrian team and hoping she can get more funding to pursue her ambitions in the sport.

Kenya's first professional Alpine skiier, Sabrina Wanjiku Simader.

"I'm 19 years old, so I'm at the beginning and I want to get faster and better ... but we need also the financial support to get a good professional team," she said.

Backed by her mother Sarah, who watched her in Pyeongchang, and her coach Christian Reif, she believes she can reach the top by herself, even in the absence of fellow skiers from Kenya.

"I can do it alone, with a professional team I can do it."

SABRINA SIMADER WINTER OLYMPIC R WINTER OLYMPIC ATHLETE
Next Story
Today's betting slips
RELATED STORIES
Simader living her dream in Korea: Kenyan says it was an incredible feeling carrying country’s flag at Pyeongchang Games
LATEST STORIES
Today's betting slips

View today's sure bet matches

Do the knife work yourself: Cut your own boneless chicken breast

Buying chicken breast in the butchery per kg will cost about double of a 1 kg chicken, simply because it involves a little more work with the knife

Real reason why Paul Pogba was 'looking sorry' after substitution against Newcastle

Paul Pogba’s face when he was taken off in Manchester United defeat by Newcastle on the weekend spoke a thousand words.

Brazil coach Tite names squad for World Cup

Brazil national team coach Tite has named the squad he’ll be taking to Russia in the summer

Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

Soldiers lost last match and will be wary of Kimanzi's charges.

Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

With only a week to the kick off of the 2018-2019 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League, teams are signing up new players for the season.

More Stories
Kenya's Winter Olympics star Wanjiku finishes 38th out of 44 in the women's super-G

Kenya's Sabrina Simader said on Saturday she would be inspired to surprise a few people herself after watching Czech skier Ester Ledecka win one of th

Tokyo 2020 Games budget to benefit from fresh reforms

Tokyo 2020 Olympics to benefit from new batch of International Olympic Committee (IOC) reforms, despite having already slashed their initial budget.

Kenyans wait longer to cheer on skier Simader

Wind disrupts competition as organisers push event to Thursday.

How to cook rice in a microwave in under twenty minutes

Below is one such recipe that will see to it that you save time and stay healthy at the same time

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • PHOTOS: Reds thrive in third kit as Liverpool run riot in Porto

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • FIFA to clamp down lavish spending on players, targets to tame big clubs in Europe

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Wazito FC ready for Homeboyz
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Gor Mahia taking a clear lead on KPL table
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Battle for Commonwealth slot going on at Kasarani
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Strathmore Basketball team ready to face KPA in KBF finals