Manchester United star who is set to retire names his successor

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 13:03
Michael Carrick is set to retire at the end of the season [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick is set to retire at the end of the season after 12 years playing for the club and his replacement is already known to him.

21 year old Scott McTominay is the player Michael Carrick believes has what it takes to replace him in the midfield.

Carrick name Scott McTominay as his perfect replacement [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking to MUTV, the 36 year old Englishman said that Scott has improved greatly in the last six to 12 months. According to him, Scott is willing to learn and listen and that’s an attitude that most young lads lack but Scott proves he is a great player with his attitude.

Jose Mourinho has been impressed with the young lad's display [Photo: Courtesy]

The Manchester United captain is now appealing to Scott to take the chances that are coming his way from Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho has handed Scott two starts in the premier league and that trust gives him the confidence to develop in his abilities. Scott is a player who has a great desire to recover the ball when the team is not in possession and that has earned Mourinho’s trust on him.

Carrick has played for United for 12 years [Photo: Courtesy]

Scott is hoping to get more minutes in the field with the first team and get more experience to help him develop to becoming the best midfielder in the premier league and eventually the world.

McTominay will be proud to have played with Carrick at United [Photo: Courtesy]

United travels to John Smith Stadium today evening to play against Huddersfield in the FA Cup clash fifth round before they turn their guards to the Champions League and United players know that the two competitions are their only chances of winning a silverware this season.

