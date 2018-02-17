Real reason why Paul Pogba was 'looking sorry' after substitution against Newcastle

By Mirror Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 11:35
Pogba 'looking sorry' after substitution against Newcastle [Photo: Courtesy]

Paul Pogba’s face when he was taken off in Manchester United defeat by Newcastle on the weekend spoke a thousand words.

It was the third consecutive time the France international had failed to play a full 90 minutes for the Red Devils, and the substitution was Jose Mourinho’s immediate response to the Magpies taking the lead at St James' Park.

Since the fixture, worrying reports have emerged that Pogba 'regrets' signing for Manchester United for a then world record breaking £89million transfer fee.

Pogba is reportedly at loggerheads with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

It has also been claimed the Mourinho is losing patience with the midfielder, who is frustrated at the fact he is being utilized in a deep-lying role.

The Manchester United boss spoke to the press following his side's defeat to Newcastle, and claimed there was "no problems" with Pogba.

Mourinho feels Pogba is overlooking his defensive responsibilities [Photo: Courtesy]

But the Manchester Evening News are reporting that the midfielder was actually unwell for the fixture, and replaced because he was feeling ill.

Pogba last played a full game for Manchester United on January 20, in the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Mourinho was seen arguing with Pogba on the touchline during the defeat to Tottenham [pHOTO: Courtesy]

Since then he has been hooked against Tottenham, where he was seen arguing with Mourinho on the touchline, dropped for the Huddersfield game, and taken off again in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Pogba is becoming increasingly disillusioned at playing as a deep-lying playmaker in a midfield two, according to reports according in France.

The France international would apparently like to play on the left hand side of a midfield three, and former United star Paul Ince is concerned Pogba could leave in the summer if the issue isn't resolved.

"If what's being said about Pogba is true, that he regrets joining United, then I'd be disappointed, but not surprised," said Ince.

"I can understand why Pogba might feel irritated with the position Mourinho currently has him playing in.

"He likes to roam, he likes to attack. He wasn't signed to be a holding midfield player and that's clearly not what he enjoys or is best at. So why does he insist on playing him there?"

 

Real reason why Paul Pogba was 'looking sorry' after substitution against Newcastle

