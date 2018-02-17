Teams roll up sleeves in race for promotion: Winners in today’s semis earn two slots in KHU league

77

Multimedia University, Wazalendo Masters, Mvita XI and Kisumu Youngsters chase premier league spot.

After months of struggle in top flight league, top four teams hope to earn promotion to the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s premier league.

The quartet of Multimedia University, Wazalendo Masters, Mvita XI and Kisumu Youngsters will battle it out for elevation from the lower tier playoffs at the 2017 season finale at City Park this weekend.

The winners in today’s semi-finals will snatch the two promotion slots before locking horns in tomorrow’s final to decide the winner of the National League trophy.

They will replace Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures who were relegated to the lower tier after finishing at the bottom of the league standings.

Pooled in two groups, the four teams finished on top of the log with Wazalendo Masters topping Group A with 34 points while Mvita XI who are seeking a return to top flight hockey following their relegation in 2015. Multimedia topped Group B tied on 35 points with Kisumu Youngsters thanks to their superior goal difference.

Multimedia will slug it out with Mvita XI before Wazalendo Masters clash with Kisumu Youngsters.

Multimedia, who missed out on the much sought after promotion after finishing second in 2016 playoffs behind Western Jaguars, hope to get it right.

The Rongai students came close to climbing the ladder upwards after Wazalendo Youth missed promotion and shall remain in the lower league.

Multimedia University captain Danstone Barasa said they will give the playoffs their best and want to improve on last season’s performance.

“We worked very hard the whole season and earned ourselves another opportunity to attempt and earn our place in the country’s top league. We failed last time but we are all determined to make it happen,” he said.

In the men’s premier league, Kenya College of Accountancy, who survived relegation after edging KU Vultures 1-0, will play Jaguars in their last league encounter.

Jaguars will complete their 2017 season against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) tomorrow and victory will move them three places up to seventh.

USIU-A Spartans, who secured a ticket to their maiden appearance at Africa Cup for Club Championships, will meet Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) ladies. The coastal girls will take on champions Telkom in their last league tie tomorrow.