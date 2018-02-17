Athletics: It’s tough duel as AK picks team today

By DENNIS OKEYO Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 00:00
Britain Athletics Worlds Kenya's Elijah Motonei Manangoi celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It’s a do-or-die battle today as Kenyan athletes for slots to the 21st Commonwealth Games that run Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.

Yesterday, decathlon and heptathlon events were staged at Kasarani Stadium.

After finishing sixth at the Africa Athletics Championships in Durban in 2016, Gilbert Koech is hopeful to make the cut in decathlon.

Koech posted 11.0seconds in 100m and 5.68 long jump, the two out of ten events.

“I have enough experience in this event. I have represented the country twice in Africa events. That’s the All Africa Games and Africa Athletics championships and I am hopeful of picking a ticket to Australia,” said Koech.

“My strongest events are throws. That’s javelin, Discus and shot put,” said Koech, a member of National Police service.

Other athletes taking part in the event include Elijah Chesoen who posted 11.8 seconds in men’s 100m and 6.32 in long jump.

In the women’s heptathlon, two women in Mary Mugure and Susan Murrey are competing in the event.

Walking race kicks off today’s programme then 800m semi-finals for men and women, 10000m men and 3000m steeplechase men as highlight of the day in the evening.

Kenya will pick a team of 65 athletes -36 men and 29 women - for the Gold Coast club games. There are three slots in men and women 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m and 10,000m.

The 110 hurdles will have no representation. There are also two representatives each in men and women’s 200m while three in men’s 400m and two in women’s over the distance.

While in 400m hurdles, 1-3 will automatically qualify and two in women’s contest with 20km race walk having two athletes in each. There is one slot for men’s high jump and women’s long jump and triple jump.  

Kenya will present two men in javelin, a woman in heptathlon and one man in decathlon.

Meanwhile, delegates meeting at Eastern Africa Athletics forum will watch Kenyan trials. The Eastern Africa Athletics board consists of ten member states that include host  Kenya, Djibouti, South Sudan, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, Eritrea and Burundi. The athletics stakeholders are meeting to discuss the year calendar and athletics development in the region.

Filbert Bayi represents Tanzania. [Dennis Okeyo]

WORLDS KENYA'S ELIJAH MOTONEI MANANGOI COMMONWEALTH GAMES GOLD COAST
Next Story
Vroooom! Rally cars in Nakuru
LATEST STORIES
Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

Soldiers lost last match and will be wary of Kimanzi's charges.

Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

With only a week to the kick off of the 2018-2019 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League, teams are signing up new players for the season.

Athletics: It’s tough duel as AK picks team today

It’s a do-or-die battle today as Kenyan athletes for slots to the 21st Commonwealth Games that run Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.

Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

The FKF South Coast Branch Mombasa Youth under 13 and under 15 league resumes this weekend with 19 matches on the cards in Changamwe, Jomvu, Mvita, Ki

Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

West Bromwich Albion players Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill apologised in a club statement on Friday after being questioned

United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed media speculation of a rift with Paul Pogba as a “big lie” and said that the midfielder was well

More Stories
Athletics: It’s tough duel as AK picks team today

It’s a do-or-die battle today as Kenyan athletes for slots to the 21st Commonwealth Games that run Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.

Top guns battle at Kasarani

It will be another moment of riveting action tomorrow when local stars battle for slots in Track and Field to the 21st Commonwealth Games

Yesteryear stars seek fairytale comeback

Comeback tales will no doubt spice up Athletics Kenya Commonwealth Games trials at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Top Kenyan athletes pull out of Commonwealth Games

Top and experienced Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Athletics Kenya name sportsmen and women expected at Commonwealth games trials

Over 250 sportsmen and women have been invited by the Athletics Kenya (AK) to turn up and compete at the trials at the Commonwealth games.

Russia, US locked in war of words over doping scandal

Seething war of words between Russia and United States is becoming eminent after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US their woes.

Hacking scare grips Pyeongchang Olympics as Russia denies being involved

Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang survived a hacking scare on the eve of its opening on Friday, which its organizers have declined to reveal sources.

Interview: Why Olympic champ Kipchoge loves to run

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is currently the undisputed world No.1 over the 26.2-mile distance.

Cross Country: Team to Africa Championships picked

Stacy Ndiwa and Alfred Barkach will lead Kenya’s assault at the fifth edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships in Chlef, Algeria on March 17.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • PHOTOS: Reds thrive in third kit as Liverpool run riot in Porto

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • FIFA to clamp down lavish spending on players, targets to tame big clubs in Europe

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya's lone athlete at the winter Olympic games Sabrina Wanjiku finishes 59th in Giant Slalom
    Gor Mahia display a cosmic performance against KPL side Zoo Kericho
    Harambee Stars drops one point on international FIFA rankings
    AK Boss Jackson Tuwei promises a good pay package for the Commonwealth team