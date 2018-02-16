Manchester United set to replace longest serving player

By Robert Nyanja Friday, February 16th 2018 at 09:03
United players celebrating a goal [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United are reportedly plotting to replace Antonio Valencia who has underperformed in recent matches. The Ecuador captain has been so instrumental for the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho but has recently suffered from signs of fatigue this season.

According to The Manchester Evening News, United are looking for a long-term replacement with Matteo Damian likely to be on his way out and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (on loan) looks a big risk for a regular first team player for the Red Devils.

Manchester United looking to replace Antonio Valencia [Photo: Courtesy]

It is suggested that Mourinho prefers someone with Premier League experience. Seamus Coleman name has been brought up as a perfect replacement for Valencia, owing to his former links with United during Louis van Gaal’s time as United manager.

Seamus Coleman was linked to United under Van Gaal [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich are among the names also suggested but they look unrealistic targets for the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal is among the names suggested [Photo: Courtesy]
Bayern right-back Joshua Kimmich [Photo: Courtesy]

Valencia who has captained United in most of the games in the absence of Carrick, will turn 33 before the start of the 2018/19 season forcing United to look for a replacement since his age may not allow him to play all domestic and European matches for United.

Antonio Valencia was formerly a winger in Manchester United first team until when Van Gaal took charge of the club and changed him to a right-back, a position he has developed in and now he is regarded as the best right-back in the premier league and one of the best in the world.

Antonio Valencia played as a winger before changing to right-back [Photo: Courtesy]

At the moment, there is no better person than the vice-captain to occupy the right-back position. It will be interesting to see who Mourinho will buy in the Summer.

Manchester United set to replace longest serving player

According to The Manchester Evening News, United are looking for a long-term replacement with Mourinho preferring one with Premier League experience

Simader misses the mark but makes a point

Sabrina Simader did what no other Kenyan woman had done before; compete in the giant Slalom at the Winter Olympics.

Left Foot to launch Division Two league ties

Left Foot to launch Division Two league ties

Two costly mistakes people make in betting

There are dangers of loving a team too much. It brings over confidence that can be dangerous

TBT to Joginder Singh and Shekar Mehta, the greatest Safari Rally drivers

The late Joginder Singh and late Shekar Mehta are arguably the most successful Safari Rally drivers.

World Cup Trophy Tour important for Kenya's soccer growth

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an opportunity for fans all over the world to see live the original Trophy.

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Simader poised to make history

Simader poised to make history

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Why Echesa was cleared as Sports CS

Why Echesa was cleared for Sports CS docket

