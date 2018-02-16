Gor run riot in the Zoo

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Boniface Omondi scored a goal and provided an assist as high-flying Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia thrashed Zoo Kericho 4-2 in yesterday’s mid-week clash in Kericho to return to the top of the table.

The former Nzoia Sugar winger teed up Rwandese international Jacques Tuyisenge for the opening goal after the half-hour mark before he doubled the lead three minutes into the second half.

Johnstone Ligare and Nicholas Kipkirui netted a goal each for the hosts, but quick goals from Joachim Oluoch and substitute Samuel Onyango propelled the 16-time champions back to the top of the table, courtesy of a better goal difference over Mathare United.

K’Ogalo were in a class of their own, dominating possession and playing with pace although Dylan Kerr made several changes to the squad that saw off Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea 2-0 in their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie in Machakos.

Meddie Kagere could have put the visitors in front in the 12th minute but the Uganda-born Rwandese striker the missed a sitter from Tuyisenge’s cross, before the latter fluffed his effort.

This was just after Oluoch had forced a fine save from Zoo keeper Martin Elungat.

ALSO READ: Mathare United continue to impress

Moments later, Gor defender Charles Momanyi made a goal-saving clearance to stop Bernard Wanguche’s dangerous cross in the box before Kagere squandered another golden scoring chance on the opposite end.

Danson Chetambe should have punished Gor immediately from a counter-attack but his effort agonisingly missed target by inches.

Bernard Ondiek was next to go close on the half-hour mark when he beat the Zoo offside trap, with his shot going straight at Elungat.

Tuyisenge then easily tapped home Boniface Omondi’s brilliant delivery from the right to break the deadlock in the 36th minute before he was substituted five minutes later after suffering a suspected knee injury following a collision with the keeper.

Zoo responded immediately, with Wanguche forcing a fine save from goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji on the opposite end.

Omondi then got his name on the score sheet after volleying Kagere’s cross from close range three minutes into the second half.

However, Zoo pulled a goal back in the 56th minute when Ligare rose above his markers to head Isaac Kipyegon’s free kick past a hapless keeper.

But their chances of making a come-back were diminished when Oluoch pounced on Harun Shakava’s 71st minute rebound to calmly slot the ball home before Onyango put the game beyond Zoo’s reach with a fourth goal three minutes later.

Kipkirui then scored Zoo’s second goal in the 75th minute, but his goal could not stop the champions from stretching their unbeaten run in all competitions to four games.