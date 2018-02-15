Neymar turns on his teammates after PSG thrashing in Madrid capital

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 10:03
Neymar looking frustrated in 3-1 loss to Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

PSG striker Neymar Jr reportedly turned his guns on his teammates  moments just after they fell dramatically to Real Madrid in a 3-1 defeat at Santiago Bernabaeu in Uefa Champions League round 16.

A report from the British media outlet Express UK reveals that the Brazilian left the pitch red-faced and gloomy as the pain of losing to a former rival team ate into him. The former Barcelona man played for the French giants but himself disappointed as he never found the back of the net.

He provided a back-flick assist for Adrien Rabiot who gifted the visitors the only goal for the visitors. Rabiot blasted an opener inside the box from a counter-attack but that was short-lived as Los Blancos won a penalty through Toni Kroos which Ronaldo scored.

French giants would then be outsmarted in the second half as the Portuguese came back with a tap before defender Marcelo hit a third goal.

Neymar’s frustrations were eminent from the start as he got booked in the early minutes of the first half.

Reports indicate that he later accused his teammates for staging a dismal display in Madrid capital and that he is almost certain that they have been dumped out of the tournament.

PSG paid Barcelona a record £200million for the 26 year old making him the most expensive star in the summer. Nonetheless, claims have been made that Real Madrid is seeking his signature and will try every means possible to get him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid stars reacted happily to their win. Skipper Sergio Ramos reveled in the win saying that it was a step they made to prove doubters wrong.

“It is an important victory, these are the days to remember in your career. We must continue in this line in the second leg. We have done a great job. In spite of what they say to Real Madrid, we are not dead,” said Ramos, as revealed by Express UK.

    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani