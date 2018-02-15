Arsene Wenger fumes at EUFA rule barring Aubameyang from playing

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 09:21
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has angrily criticized the UEFA rule barring players from representing different clubs in the European tournament in the same season. While speaking to the press ahead of their trip to Sweden, where they will face the Swedish giants Ostersunds in the Europa League round 32, Wenger argued that it is quite unfair for the clubs to spend heavily on the winter windo3w and fail to get their services.

“When you look at the transfer amounts you spend now, that you have to spend £50m, £60m, £70m in the middle of the season, that the players cannot play doesn’t make sense,” Said Wenger.

According to the UK-based media Daily Star, Wenger argues that not only Arsenal that is feeling aggrieved but there are many other clubs that have the same feeling.

“Unanimously I know all clubs agree now that this rule has to disappear,” he added.

Wenger was referring to the situation where new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible for the Europa League clash with Ostersunds. Gabonese striker has already played his former side Borussia Dortmund in this season in the same tournament making him unavailable for the Thursday match.

The Gunners are missing two strikers upfront and will be compelled to field a stronger side to fill the void. This after the injury that Alexandre Lacazette sustained ruling him out for more than four weeks. Reports indicate that only Danny Welbeck is available for selection as Wenger aims at lifting the Europa League trophy to qualify for next season’s Uefa Champions League.

However, Arsene Wenger will be hopeful that the match will not be a misfortune as he concedes that the 4G artificial pitch could be unfamiliar to his players.

Mombasa County to unveil 'ultra modern' Bomu Stadium

The renovation of Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Mombasa County is nearing its completion and the facility could be set for grand opening on Saturday.

