Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

By The Standard Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) President Jean Todt will officially open the WRC Safari Rally Project new headquarters at Kasarani stadium on February 27.

Todt, third in 1973 Safari co-driving Ove Andersson in a Peugeot 504 and later team principal of Peugeot Talbot Sport, will be appraised on the progress Kenya is making in its bid to return the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship (WRC) by 2020.

The Government gazetted two committees, Steering and Organising, last year to roll out a road map towards the WRC status, 15 years since the Safari was struck off from the 13-rounds series, under the aegis of the WRC Safari Rally Project.

Very impressed

Chief Executive of the Project and chairman of the Organising Committee Phineas Kimathi said Todt’s comprehensive itinerary would be released later.

Todt was in Kenya in 2015 and met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi. He returned on December 12, 2016 and held discussions with several senior government officials led by the then Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts Richard Ekai.

The FIA boss said then: “If all the processes are followed we see no reason why Kenya cannot make it back to the WRC. So far we are very impressed with the Kenya National Rally Championship as one of the best run events in Africa. But the new standards of rallying must be respected,” Todt said then.

 “We are happy that the Government of Kenya has been very supportive of the process but reiterates the process will have to be ongoing,” Todt said.

However, his biggest engagement of the day is unveiling the 5,000 square foot Safari headquarters at block 8/9 of the main stadium where most pre-Safari events will be held including scrutineering.

This is the third visit by Todt, a great Safari fan and navigator and formerly Chief Executive Officer of Scuderia Ferrari F1 team, to Kenya but the first to meet the motorsports authorities at their own premises for a more comprehensive engagement.

However, Kimathi has been holding talks with Todt, the FIA top brass and the World Championship Media and Commercial rights holder, the WRC Promoter Managing Director Oliver Ciesla for the last two years regarding the Safari’s future.

FéDéRATION INTERNATIONALE DE L’AUTOMOBILE JEAN TODT WRC SAFARI RALLY PROJECT
Next Story
Simader poised to make history
LATEST STORIES
Mathare United continue to impress

Mathare United continue to impress

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Yesteryear stars seek fairytale comeback

Comeback tales will no doubt spice up Athletics Kenya Commonwealth Games trials at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

More Stories
Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Simader poised to make history

Simader poised to make history

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Why Echesa was cleared as Sports CS

Why Echesa was cleared for Sports CS docket

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi

Barcelona has been asked to stop playing Lionel Messi

Pochettino open to work with retired 26 year old former Spurs midfielder

Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door for Ryan Mason return to Tottenham in a coaching role.

Girlfriend narrates British footballer’s tragic death

Louise Rooney has shared the harrowing last few moments of former Queen of the South footballer Chris Mitchell's life for the first time since his dea

How Mohammed Salah inspires young boys of Egypt

Salah, who comes from their village, has been one of the sensations of the Premier League since joining Liverpool - his goal in the victory.

Swimming: Team of 50 qualifies for swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda

A team of 50 swimmers has been named to represent the country at a regional swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda, between June 4 and 9.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Lacazette out for six weeks

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Telkom women hockey team goalkeeper Cynthia Akinyi bags SJAK player of the month for January
    Nominee for Sport's CS Rashid Echesa's full plate as he gets cleared by parliament
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya mpira ya magongo Cynthia Akinyi atuzwa mwanamichezo bora wa mwezi wa Januari
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani