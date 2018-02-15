Simader poised to make history

By Agencies Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Sabrina Wanjiku Simader is set to make history in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as the first female alpine skier to compete for Kenya in the Winter Olympics.

The 19-year-old, who is based in Austria, is the only Kenyan competitor in the February 9-25 Games but will be joined by Philip Boit as her team leader.

Simader qualified for the Games after taking part in the World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland, last February, and will compete in the Women’s Super-G and Giant Slalom in Pyeongchang.

First African

She said she had been inspired by the desire to be the first Kenyan and only African woman to qualify for alpine skiing in the Winter Olympics.

“I am so honoured to take part in the Olympics Games which brings the whole world together,” said Simader from her base in Liezen, Austria.

“I am very grateful for my sponsors, my family, my team and my friends who motivated me through this journey.”

Kenya is well-known for producing world-class long-distance runners but, like most African nations, has seen little success in winter sports that are largely foreign on a continent where snow and cold temperatures are rare.

Meanwhile, the musicians from the Netherlands entertaining fans at the Gangneung Oval are nearly as fond of K-pop as they are of Dutch speed skater Sven Kramer.

Kleintje Pils, who first played at the Nagano Games 20 years ago, have become a fixture of the Winter Olympics, and in Korea they have the audience grooving to their version of “Gangnam Style” - Korean rapper Psy’s global YouTube hit from 2012.

“We’re very pleased to see the Korean people and the audience from all over the world are excited about the way we play it,” band leader Ruud Bakker told Reuters between sets at the Oval.

“It means success with this song to both Korea and us.”

Invited to perform by the Korean Olympic committee, the band’s stint in Pyeongchang marks their eighth Games appearance, and their performances during ice preparation have been one of the highlights.

With the Netherlands dominating the speed skating events by winning eight of the 12 available medals so far, including all four golds, the band’s duties extend to keeping the party going at Holland House after the night’s racing is done.

“It’s a big party because we have won races, and that means we are happy,” Bakker added. “You can see the Dutch fans are always with coloured suits and orange and wooden shoes like we have.

“They sing the songs and they are excited to be here.”

The most notable absentee from the big Dutch party was Kramer himself.

The 31-year-old skated into the record books on Sunday by winning his third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the 5,000 metres, but chose not to celebrate at Holland House because he still has work to do.

Vancouver games

“Sven will race the 10,000m on Thursday,” Bakker said. “The whole country is talking about it. That is the most important race for the whole Olympics, the 10,000m for Sven.”

At the Vancouver Games in 2010, a blunder cost Kramer gold in the 10,000 and he is still searching for victory in the longest Olympic distance.

Kramer finished first in Vancouver, but was disqualified for choosing the wrong lane.

He took silver in Sochi Games four years later behind team mate Jorrit Bergsma, so the 10,000 in Korea has special significance for him.

If he wins, Kleintje Pils will play their part, breaking into Frisian Anthem in honour of the native of Friesland - the northwestern province that has produced some of the best Dutch speed skaters. “We hope Sven will win the 10,000m. It will be a big crown,”Bakker said.

SABRINA WANJIKU SIMADER PYEONGCHANG SOUTH KOREA
Next Story
Gaspo FC signs up eight new players
RELATED STORIES
Kenya’s Simader is among unlikely Olympic heroes
Sabrina: Kenya’s sole participant in Winter Olympics in Korea
LATEST STORIES
Mathare United continue to impress

Mathare United continue to impress

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Yesteryear stars seek fairytale comeback

Comeback tales will no doubt spice up Athletics Kenya Commonwealth Games trials at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

More Stories
Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Simader poised to make history

Simader poised to make history

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Why Echesa was cleared as Sports CS

Why Echesa was cleared for Sports CS docket

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi

Barcelona has been asked to stop playing Lionel Messi

Pochettino open to work with retired 26 year old former Spurs midfielder

Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door for Ryan Mason return to Tottenham in a coaching role.

Girlfriend narrates British footballer’s tragic death

Louise Rooney has shared the harrowing last few moments of former Queen of the South footballer Chris Mitchell's life for the first time since his dea

How Mohammed Salah inspires young boys of Egypt

Salah, who comes from their village, has been one of the sensations of the Premier League since joining Liverpool - his goal in the victory.

Swimming: Team of 50 qualifies for swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda

A team of 50 swimmers has been named to represent the country at a regional swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda, between June 4 and 9.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Lacazette out for six weeks

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Telkom women hockey team goalkeeper Cynthia Akinyi bags SJAK player of the month for January
    Nominee for Sport's CS Rashid Echesa's full plate as he gets cleared by parliament
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya mpira ya magongo Cynthia Akinyi atuzwa mwanamichezo bora wa mwezi wa Januari
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani