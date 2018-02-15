Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

By Standard Sports Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Telkom women hockey club goalkeeper Cynthia Onyango is the StarTimes/SJAK sports personality of the month for January.

Cynthia beat tennis sensations Ryan Randiek and Sneha Kotecha and boxer Nick Okoth to become the seventh recipient of the prize.

The 24-year-old was voted by a panel of journalists after she emerged the best goal keeper during last month’s Africa Cup of Club Champions tourney in Accra, Ghana. Cynthia conceded only two goals in six matches as Telkom, nine-time winners of the competition, took silver after losing 1-0 to Ghana Revenue Authority in the final.

Despite Telkom failing to defend their title, Cynthia won accolades from coaches and other players for her prowess in goal-keeping. Her brilliant saves during the final saw the hosts win by a solitary goal to claim their first continental title.

“It was a good tournament and I am happy with the award even though we did not retain the title. We will come back stronger next year and win it back,” the goalie said after the final match.

She only conceded three goals in the 2017/2018 Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League season to help her team to an unprecedented 20th crown. Other athletes who have been honoured with the SJAK/StarTimes award include Simon Kibai Cherono (Deaflympics), Helen Obiri (athletics), and Janet Okelo (rugby).

