Manchester United star Ander Herrera risks a two-year prison sentence if found guilty of match-fixing

Manchester United playmaker Ander Herrera is set to face a two-year prison sentence if found guilty of match fixing.

The United midfielder is at the center of a long-running match fixing investigation in a La Liga game between Real Zaragoza and Levante back in 2011.

According to reports by UK media outlets, if the Spaniard is found guilty of the charge he could face two years behind bars or a six year ban from playing football.

Spanish investigators have spent more than three years looking into the match- fixing case-which ended in a 2-1 win for relegation threatened Zaragoza, keeping them in La Liga and sending Deportivo La Coruna down instead. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Ander Herrera was a Zaragoza player at the time and investigators believe he may have been party to a deal which allegedly saw cash payments made to Levante players.

The Manchester United star has strongly denied any wrongdoing and has claimed that he had nothing to do with the match fixing scandal.

