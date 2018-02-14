Top Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 12:16
[ PHOTO: COURTESY ]

170 athletes have been invited to take part in Kenyan trials in Nairobi on Saturday where the first three athletes to cross the finish line will automatically qualify for the April 4 to 15 championships on Australia's Gold Coast.

With the Commonwealth games coming before the summer which is unusual, athletes have a tough decision to make, either to go for the Commonwealth games or to continue with their preparations for the outdoor track season.

Asbel Kiprop will not participate in the Commonwealth Games [Photo: Courtesy]
David Rudisha is not seeking for selections for the Commonwealth Games [Photo: Courtesy]

According to Kenyan team officials, 800 metres Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha and two-time Olympic 1500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop will not be seeking selections for this year’s Commonwealth games instead will be focusing on the season of lucrative Diamond League meetings which starts in Doha in May.

Other absentees include women's Olympic and world 1500m champion Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon who is expecting her first baby and the world 10,000 metres silver medalist Geoffrey Kamworor, who is seeking to defend his world half marathon title in Valencia on March 24.

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon is expecting her first child [Photo: Courtesy]
Geoffrey Kamworor is seeking to defend his world half marathon title [Photo: Courtesy]

Former women's 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei will make her return after the birth of her first child while women’s world half marathon defending champion, Peres Jepchirchir is absent since she is still on maternity leave.

Janeth Jepkosgei will make a return after the birth of first child [Photo: Courtesy]
Peres Jepchirchir is on maternity leave [Photo: Courtesy]

Despite the absence of their most experienced athletes, Kenya will be hoping to perform convincingly and to top the medal table just as they did in 2014 Commonwealth games in Glasgow where they managed to grab ten gold medals, ten silver medals and five bronze medals.

PULLS OUT COMMONWEALTH GAMES KENYAN TRIALS NAIROBI DAVID RUDISHA ASBEL KIPROP
Next Story
Football body bans fans for painfully mocking Chapecoense plane crash
RELATED STORIES
Athletics Kenya name sportsmen and women expected at Commonwealth games trials
Rudisha training his daughter is the cutest photo you'll ever see
AK: Top stars snub Club Games set for Australia
LATEST STORIES
Top Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Top and experienced Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Football body bans fans for painfully mocking Chapecoense plane crash

South American football confederation (Conmebol) made the ruling Tuesday after Nacional fans sang songs and made gestures at Chapecoense's stadium

Philippe Coutinho to change his citizenship before World Cup

Philippe Coutinho is planning to acquire a European citizenship just before the World Cup kick-off.

Ronaldo wants team mate dropped for PSG clash

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly asked his boss, Zinedine Zidane to drop one of his team mates form the clash

Arsenal receives shocking news about Aubameyang and Lacazette ahead of Europa League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be able to play for Arsenal in the Europa League this season, much to the club's disappointment.

No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day

Real Madrid's clash with PSG is one of the most awaited matches in this season's calendar.

More Stories
Top Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Top and experienced Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Athletics Kenya name sportsmen and women expected at Commonwealth games trials

Over 250 sportsmen and women have been invited by the Athletics Kenya (AK) to turn up and compete at the trials at the Commonwealth games.

Russia, US locked in war of words over doping scandal

Seething war of words between Russia and United States is becoming eminent after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US their woes.

Hacking scare grips Pyeongchang Olympics as Russia denies being involved

Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang survived a hacking scare on the eve of its opening on Friday, which its organizers have declined to reveal sources.

Interview: Why Olympic champ Kipchoge loves to run

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is currently the undisputed world No.1 over the 26.2-mile distance.

Cross Country: Team to Africa Championships picked

Stacy Ndiwa and Alfred Barkach will lead Kenya’s assault at the fifth edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships in Chlef, Algeria on March 17.

Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Stephen Kiprotich, has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Balotelli 'booked for racist abuse complaint'

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Franck Ribery reveals secret behind scar on his face

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • AFC Leopards limp on: Hosts Ingwe rue missed chances in first leg fixture

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bandari football club looking forward to improve their performance this season
    Benki ya Standard Chattered imezindua makala ya mwaka huu ya Road to Anfield
    Chama cha wanahabari wa michezo kimepigwa jeki baada ya LG kutoa wa shillingi milioni sita
    Zaidi ya wanariadha 65 watawakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya Jumuia ya madola Australia