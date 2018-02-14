Arsenal’s worries increase as Aubameyang and Lacazette to miss Europa League clash

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 10:01
Arsenal players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) and Alexandre Lacazette (R) [Photo: Courtesy]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be able to play for Arsenal in the Europa League this season, much to the club's disappointment.

The Gunners had hoped their £56million January signing would be eligible to play for them in the competition, as he previously only featured in the Champions League with Dortmund.

Under normal circumstances he would be able to play in the competition, as he isn't cup-tied in the traditional sense, having not kicked a ball in the Europa League.

But because Dortmund dropped into the competition, after getting knocked out the Champions League group stages, Aubameyang is ineligible to play for Arsenal in case they come up against his former side.

The news is particularly frustrating for Arsenal for a number of reasons, not least because Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out for six weeks with an injury.

The France international underwent knee surgery on Tuesday morning to solve what was an ongoing issue and even though the operation was described as a success it comes as a serious setback for the north London club.

The Europa League would have acted as the perfect stage for Lacazette to rebuild some of his shattered confidence, after losing his place in Arsenal's first team.

The Gunners also sold Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez in January, meaning they are now left with few options in attack in Europe.

Not only this, but Sanchez, who left Arsenal for Manchester United last month, is eligible to play for the Red Devils, which will come as another kick in the teeth to the Emirates club.

The Chilean featured for the Gunners in the Europa League, and because there has been no cross over, will play in the Champions League with Manchester United.

Arsenal will line up against the Swedish outfit Ostersunds at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are in round 32 of the Europa League and are seeking to win their first European trophy as well as qualifying for next season’s Uefa Champions League.

 

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE EUROPA LEAGUE ARSENAL OSTERSUND
Next Story
No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players
Mesut Ozil poses with lucky charm Rihanna after she watched Arsenal destroy Everton
LATEST STORIES
Philippe Coutinho to change his citizenship before World Cup

Philippe Coutinho is planning to acquire a European citizenship just before the World Cup kick-off.

Ronaldo wants team mate dropped for PSG clash

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly asked his boss, Zinedine Zidane to drop one of his team mates form the clash

Arsenal receives shocking news about Aubameyang and Lacazette ahead of Europa League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be able to play for Arsenal in the Europa League this season, much to the club's disappointment.

No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day

Real Madrid's clash with PSG is one of the most awaited matches in this season's calendar.

Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve

Tottenham Hotspur recovered from conceding twice in the opening nine minutes to secure a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the first leg of their Champions

Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

Manchester City effectively killed off their Champions League tie against FC Basel after 23 minutes on Tuesday, flattening the Swiss champions with th

More Stories
Ronaldo wants team mate dropped for PSG clash

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly asked his boss, Zinedine Zidane to drop one of his team mates form the clash

Arsenal receives shocking news about Aubameyang and Lacazette ahead of Europa League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be able to play for Arsenal in the Europa League this season, much to the club's disappointment.

SAD: English Premier League Star announces retirement from football at the age of 26

English Premier League star has been forced to retire from football at the age of 26

World’s top 10 for team transfer expenditure

Six of the 10 most expensively-assembled squads in world football are from the Premier League

Lionel Messi explains why he doesn't think he will ever be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo

The world-class duo have been rivals for the past 10 years - and Messi suspects things will remain this way

“Messi can’t be stopped,” Chelsea striker issues warning ahead of Barcelona clash

Alvaro Morata has issued a warning to his teammates as they head into the first leg of Uefa Champions League round 16 against Spanish giants Barcelona

Arsenal Legend claims Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford may have to think about leaving Manchester United this summer

Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

Philippe Coutinho set for return to Liverpool

Phillipe Coutinho is poised to return to Liverpool later this year...

Martial eyes crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial is set for crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Balotelli 'booked for racist abuse complaint'

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Franck Ribery reveals secret behind scar on his face

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • AFC Leopards limp on: Hosts Ingwe rue missed chances in first leg fixture

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bandari football club looking forward to improve their performance this season
    Benki ya Standard Chattered imezindua makala ya mwaka huu ya Road to Anfield
    Chama cha wanahabari wa michezo kimepigwa jeki baada ya LG kutoa wa shillingi milioni sita
    Zaidi ya wanariadha 65 watawakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya Jumuia ya madola Australia