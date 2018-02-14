Master Ronaldo does head-to-head with world’s most expensive player Neymar

By AFP Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 08:20
Real Madrid vs PSG clash is awaited tonight [Photo: Courtesy]

With Cristiano Ronaldo on one side and Neymar on the other, tonight’s (10:45pm heavyweight Champions League showdown between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain sees two of the game’s biggest global superstars collide.

Ronaldo, the current world player of the year, has rediscovered something like his best form just at the right time for Real.

PSG, meanwhile, are placing their hopes in Neymar, the world’s most expensive player and a Ballon d’Or winner of the future, as they chase the European glory that has thus far eluded them.

The Brazilian left Barcelona for Paris to step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow. But, exactly seven years Ronaldo’s junior, he is already being talked about in the Spanish capital as a possible successor to the Portuguese.

Ronaldo back to his best?

If Neymar inspires PSG to victory in this tie, and then on to glory in the final in May, he will stand a good chance of ending their domination in race for Balon d’Or.

But while Ronaldo turned 33 last Monday, he is far from finished.

He scored just four times in Real’s first 18 La Liga games, his slow start to the season following a summer overshadowed by accusations of tax evasion.

But a weekend hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Real Sociedad took him to seven goals in his last four league outings.

Suddenly, ‘CR7’ now has 23 goals in all competitions this season, more than at the same stage a year ago.

“I am always looking to perform at the highest level and sometimes things don’t work out the way we would like,” Ronaldo told realmadrid.com.

He may be beginning his decline, but there is life in him yet. And Ronaldo also lives for the Champions League, a competition he has won four times before.

The Portuguese scored nine times in this season’s group stage and his next goal will be his 100th in the competition for Real.

Neymar: Some downs, mostly ups

Neymar’s first six months in France have at times been overshadowed by reports of an uneasy relationship with Edinson Cavani, the other idol at PSG and the club’s all-time record goal-scorer.

Doubts are still raised about how much the French scene motivates him, too.

Last week he sat out a French Cup tie at Sochaux, just 48 hours after hosting a lavish party for his 26th birthday near Paris’ Place Vendome.

But Neymar can almost do and say what he wants, as long as his performances on the field satisfy PSG’s Qatari owners after they invested a world-record $264 million (Sh26.6billion) to sign him.

And he is delivering on the pitch, scoring a goal a game in a Paris shirt.

“We have lots of great players, but our leader on the pitch is Neymar,” said PSG coach Unai Emery recently.

 

REAL MADRID PSG RONALDO NEYMAR
Next Story
Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve
RELATED STORIES
Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?
Ronaldo down but not out
De Gea responds to transfer speculation linking him with Real Madrid
LATEST STORIES
Philippe Coutinho to change his citizenship before World Cup

Philippe Coutinho is planning to acquire a European citizenship just before the World Cup kick-off.

Ronaldo wants team mate dropped for PSG clash

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly asked his boss, Zinedine Zidane to drop one of his team mates form the clash

Arsenal receives shocking news about Aubameyang and Lacazette ahead of Europa League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be able to play for Arsenal in the Europa League this season, much to the club's disappointment.

No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day

Real Madrid's clash with PSG is one of the most awaited matches in this season's calendar.

Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve

Tottenham Hotspur recovered from conceding twice in the opening nine minutes to secure a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the first leg of their Champions

Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

Manchester City effectively killed off their Champions League tie against FC Basel after 23 minutes on Tuesday, flattening the Swiss champions with th

More Stories
Philippe Coutinho to change his citizenship before World Cup

Philippe Coutinho is planning to acquire a European citizenship just before the World Cup kick-off.

No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day

Real Madrid's clash with PSG is one of the most awaited matches in this season's calendar.

Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve

Tottenham Hotspur recovered from conceding twice in the opening nine minutes to secure a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the first leg of their Champions

Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

Manchester City effectively killed off their Champions League tie against FC Basel after 23 minutes on Tuesday, flattening the Swiss champions with th

Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

The Kenya Karate Federation will not field a team for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, set for April 4-15.

Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

The game begins at 10.45pm on Wednesday, that's Valentine's Day

Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has again been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

Lacazette out for six weeks

leaves Welbeck as Gunners’ only available senior striker in

“My mum paid my debts, limited my spending,” premier league legend narrates his addiction to betting

Kieron Dyer became heavily indebted after being dipped into serious gambling addiction.

PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

Juventus have received setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will miss Tottenham clash

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Balotelli 'booked for racist abuse complaint'

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Franck Ribery reveals secret behind scar on his face

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • AFC Leopards limp on: Hosts Ingwe rue missed chances in first leg fixture

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bandari football club looking forward to improve their performance this season
    Benki ya Standard Chattered imezindua makala ya mwaka huu ya Road to Anfield
    Chama cha wanahabari wa michezo kimepigwa jeki baada ya LG kutoa wa shillingi milioni sita
    Zaidi ya wanariadha 65 watawakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya Jumuia ya madola Australia