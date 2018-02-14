Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

77

The Kenya Karate Federation will not field a team for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, set for April 4-15.

Instead, the federation has decided to concentrate its efforts on preparing a strong team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, which is two-and-a-half years away, as opposed to the big games coming in six weeks’ time.

The Kenya Karate Federation president, Enos Muguku, said it had been decided to skip the big games because the athletes were ill-prepared and it made no sense to send a weak team that could not win any medal. [Ben Ahenda]