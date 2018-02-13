CONFIRMED! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE! DON’T MISS...

By Odero Charles Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 22:56

What time is kick-off?

Champions League game between Porto v Liverpool begins at 10.45pm on Wednesday, that's Valentine's Day, so your girlfriend is definitely going to break up with you because KTN Home is the place you need to be.

Where can I watch it LIVE?

KTN Home Channel will broadcast the match LIVE

What should I be betting on?

Liverpool & Both Teams To Score

Roberto Firmino To Score Anytime

Predictions: Liverpool to win at 2.30 odds

 NOTE: Please gamble responsibly.

Players to watch?

Vincent Aboubakar,
 

Vincent Aboubakar has been in scintillating form for Porto, netting 26 times in 32 games in all competitions.

Virgil van Dijk : Time for the defender to prove himself on the European stage

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates as he scores their second goal during the Emirates FA

Porto striker Moussa Marega has scored 16 goals in 20 league matches, making him the Dragons' top scorer.

Moussa Marega
 

Any other interesting stuff I should be aware of?

Liverpool topped Group E with an unbeaten record to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool’s opponents came second in Group F.

Klopp has taken a 25-man squad to Portugal ahead of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first-leg meeting with Porto.

This means Klopp has taken a huge group, beyond the 18 he'll put on the teamsheet, to the northern coast of Portugal.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PORTO V LIVERPOOL
Next Story
Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia
RELATED STORIES
PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash
Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry
Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?
LATEST STORIES
Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

The game begins at 10.45pm on Wednesday, that's Valentine's Day

Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has again been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

Athletics Kenya name sportsmen and women expected at Commonwealth games trials

Over 250 sportsmen and women have been invited by the Athletics Kenya (AK) to turn up and compete at the trials at the Commonwealth games.

Lacazette out for six weeks

leaves Welbeck as Gunners’ only available senior striker in

SAD: English Premier League Star announces retirement from football at the age of 26

English Premier League star has been forced to retire from football at the age of 26

“My mum paid my debts, limited my spending,” premier league legend narrates his addiction to betting

Kieron Dyer became heavily indebted after being dipped into serious gambling addiction.

More Stories
Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

The game begins at 10.45pm on Wednesday, that's Valentine's Day

Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has again been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

Lacazette out for six weeks

leaves Welbeck as Gunners’ only available senior striker in

“My mum paid my debts, limited my spending,” premier league legend narrates his addiction to betting

Kieron Dyer became heavily indebted after being dipped into serious gambling addiction.

PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

Juventus have received setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will miss Tottenham clash

Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in win over Southampton

Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards registered mixed results in the preliminary round first leg matches of their continental assignment.

Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

Bayern Munich are set to offer exclusive VIP treatment to fans in the form of a hotel room inside the Allianz Arena that includes a view of the pitch.

Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette is struggling in front of goal since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arr

Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

Lionel Messi was so distraught at Barcelona missing out on reaching the 2012 Champions League final that he was reduced to tears after his side's semi

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Confederations Cup: Ingwe return to continental action after four-year absence

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Balotelli 'booked for racist abuse complaint'

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Franck Ribery reveals secret behind scar on his face

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bandari football club looking forward to improve their performance this season
    Benki ya Standard Chattered imezindua makala ya mwaka huu ya Road to Anfield
    Chama cha wanahabari wa michezo kimepigwa jeki baada ya LG kutoa wa shillingi milioni sita
    Zaidi ya wanariadha 65 watawakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya Jumuia ya madola Australia