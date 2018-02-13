Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

77

Aden Range Marwa

Aden Range Marwa has again been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

The mathematics and chemistry teacher from Komotobo Secondary school in Migori County however could not shed more light on this development.

“This is only a provisional list, the final list will be out in March, but of course I am eagerly waiting and hoping that I will make it to Russia in June,” said the cautious Marwa who also added that it will be a big day for Kenyans at large and also encouraged more Kenyan whistle blowers to aim higher.

The 41 year old is the first Kenyan football official to be involved in any FIFA competition, having featured in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He was named as an assistant referee in the 2012 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, but his very first major international duty was an Africa Cup match in Zanzibar way back in 2000.

Marwa has served as a FIFA referee from 2011, and was named as a reserve official at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and an assistant referee at the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup.

He was included as CAF's assistant referee in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, where he served alongside Bakary Gassama, Jean-Claude Birumushahu and Malang Diedhiou.

Kenya’s Marwa and Uganda’s Mark SSonko are among a dozen of assistants shortlisted for the 2018 Fifa world cup assignment alongside Ahmed Waleed from Sudan and Jean Claude Birimushahu from Burundi. Ethiopia’s Tessema Weyesa Bamlak is the only center referee picked from the CECAFA region; all who were will be waiting for the final decision in March.

The 41 year old teacher has once again given Kenyan football some hope after the usual Fifa droppings and low local football standards amid harsh criticisms. It is the prayer of Kenyans, the crazy gods of football and the natural fate of life that we are all hoping for to turn good fortune in March for the good son of the red soil.

Officials listed from Africa

Referees; Grisha Ghead (Egypt), Abid Charef Mehdi (Algeria), Sikazwe Janny (Zambia), Tessema Weyesa Bamlak (Ethiopia), Gassama Bakary Papa (Gambia), Diedhiou Malang (Senegal)

Assistant Referees; Etchiali Abdelhak (Algeria), Hmila Anouar (Tunisia), Camara Djibril (Senegal), Samba El Hadji Malick (Senegal), Birumushahu Jean Claude (Burundi), Range Marwa (Kenya), Achik Redouane (Morocco), Ahmed Waleed (Sudan), Dos Santos Jerson Emiliano (Angola), Siwela Zakhele Thusi (S. Africa), Safari Olivier (I. Coast), Ssonko Mark (Uganda)