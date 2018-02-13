Arsenal star Lacazette out for six weeks

77

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal will be without Alexandre Lacazette for their Europa League campaign due to injury.

Lacazette now faces a period of four to six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Lacazette’s injury leaves Welbeck as Gunners’ only available senior striker in the Europa League campaign since Aubameyang is ineligible to play Europa League football for Arsenal because he was registered in Ex club Borussia Dortmund's squad for the knockout stages. Danny Welbeck

Arsenal said: "The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation.

"It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks."