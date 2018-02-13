World’s top 10 for team transfer expenditure

By Mirror Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 14:37
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Six of the 10 most expensively-assembled squads in world football are from the Premier League

Manchester City's January transfer splurge on centre-back Aymeric Laporte in the January transfer window has seen the Premier League leader's squad become the most expensive in world football.

Manchester City signing Aymeric Laporte cost just the £57million [Photo: Courtesy]

After the French defender's £57million switch to the Etihad, and even accounting for the loan exit of £42m centre-half Eliaquim Mangala to Everton, City lead the way with a transfer expenditure of £778m to collate their current first-team squad.

French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain are second, even after selling Lucas Moura to Tottenham for £25million.

The cost of bringing together the likes of Edinson Cavani, £200m superstar Neymar and the rest means their total lands at a cool £713.2m.

Neymar is the most expensive player after his move to PSG [Photo: Courtesy]

According to data taken from the big five European leagues, collected via the CIES Football Observatory , six of the top 10 come from the Premier League.

Manchester United (£661.7m) ranks third overall, with Barcelona separating them and fifth-placed Chelsea (£524.4m).

Pogba was a world record purchase for Man United in 2016 [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid are in sixth, followed by Liverpool (£408.4m) with Arsenal (£357m) and Everton (£323.3m) also making the top 10.

Everton player Gylfi Sigurdsson [Photo: Courtesy]

The Toffees, who splurged heavily on the likes of Davy Klaassen, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Michael Keane last summer, as well as Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun in January, are ahead of the top-placed German side, Bayern Munich.

Transfer expenditure to assemble the squad - Top 10

Manchester City £778m (€878m)

PSG £713.2m (€805m)

Manchester United £661.7m (€747m)

Barcelona £642.2m (€725m)

Chelsea £524.4m (€592m)

Real Madrid £440.3m (€497m)

Liverpool £408.4m (€461m)

Juventus £396.9m (€448m)

Arsenal £357m (€403m)

Everton £323.3m (€365m)

Three other Premier League clubs also feature in the top 20, with Tottenham (12th), Southampton (18th) and Crystal Palace (19th).

Huddersfield, with a value of £68.2m, are the lowest-ranked English side, but still rank 48th in the list of 98 clubs from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

As it stands, the average cost in England per squad is more than double that of those in La Liga.

England's top-flight averages stand at a massive £258m, well ahead of LaLiga (£116m), Serie A (£110m), the Bundesliga (£100.1m) and Ligue 1 (£86m).

TRANSFER EXPENDITURE PREMIER LEAGUE FRENCH LEAGUE
