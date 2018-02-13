Arsenal Legend claims Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United

By Mirror Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 11:41
Henry feels Rashford should start every match [Photo: Courtesy]

Marcus Rashford may have to think about leaving Manchester United this summer, claims former Arsenal superstar Thierry Henry.

Rashford missed United's weekend defeat to Newcastle, with what Jose Mourinho described as a slight injury.

However, the 20-year-old hasn't started any of United's last six Premier League fixtures.

Rashford has only made sub appearances so far in the league in 2018 [Photo: Courtesy]

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez has led to Mourinho preferring the Chilean on the left side of United's attack, with Anthony Martial switching to the right side.

And with Romelu Lukaku remaining first choice as the focal point of the attack, Rashford is suddenly finding games hard to come by.

Henry was an undisputed starter at Monaco at Rashford's age and believes the youngster may have to think about potentially leaving his boyhood club behind.

"One of the most important things for me is that you have to play," declared Henry, speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"You cannot be on the bench and missing games, missing learning about the game and stopping that momentum, and an example is Rashford.

Owen won the Balon d'Or as he was a guaranteed first-teamer as a teen [Photo: Courtesy]

"Michael Owen had the opportunity to back up what he did the year before because he played, and he played, and he played, and he played -and I can give you more examples.

"But Rashford at times could not capitalise on what he did from that year [after his debut], because sometimes he is playing on the right, [sometimes] on the left.

"Leave is a strong word. Obviously being from there, he wants to play for United. But he has to play and it is becoming even more difficult for him since Sanchez has arrived.

"I think at the end of the season, he is maybe going to have a thinking day of 'do I stay?'"

Rashford didn't feature against Newcastle [Photo: Courtesy]

Rashford has made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this term, scoring 10 goals.

His playing time has totalled 1,999 minutes, but his only starts in the last six weeks coming in the FA Cup.

And Henry insists that the England youngster needs to be starting week in, week out, if he's to build a rhythm and advance his development.

Henry feels Rashford should be thinking about leaving United [Photo: Courtesy]

"If you're good enough, you can make it work anywhere you want, apart from when something happens behind closed doors that we don't know about," added Henry.

"What I am saying to him is: you need to play. It can be at Manchester United. I'm not saying he can't play at Manchester United, but he still has not had that run of games to carry on the momentum that he has.

"Especially at a young age, you play on that at times. I don't know if he is going to leave or not, but he needs to play."

MARCUS RASHFORD MANCHESTER UNITED HENRY THIERRY MANCHETSER UNITED
Next Story
Tokyo 2020 Games budget to benefit from fresh reforms
RELATED STORIES
Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford
“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker
Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle
LATEST STORIES
Lionel Messi explains why he doesn't think he will ever be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo

The world-class duo have been rivals for the past 10 years - and Messi suspects things will remain this way

“Messi can’t be stopped,” Chelsea striker issues warning ahead of Barcelona clash

Alvaro Morata has issued a warning to his teammates as they head into the first leg of Uefa Champions League round 16 against Spanish giants Barcelona

Arsenal Legend claims Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford may have to think about leaving Manchester United this summer

Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

Juventus have received setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will miss Tottenham clash

Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in win over Southampton

Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

More Stories
Lionel Messi explains why he doesn't think he will ever be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo

The world-class duo have been rivals for the past 10 years - and Messi suspects things will remain this way

“Messi can’t be stopped,” Chelsea striker issues warning ahead of Barcelona clash

Alvaro Morata has issued a warning to his teammates as they head into the first leg of Uefa Champions League round 16 against Spanish giants Barcelona

Arsenal Legend claims Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford may have to think about leaving Manchester United this summer

Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

Philippe Coutinho set for return to Liverpool

Phillipe Coutinho is poised to return to Liverpool later this year...

Martial eyes crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial is set for crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford

Arsenal legend blames Man United rising star for Paul Pogba's pathetic form

Paul Pogba is struggling to find his best form at the base of Manchester United's midfield of late - according to Martin Keown, it's down to Lingard

Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker

Manchester United fans have turned against their English defender Chris Smalling, tearing him into pieces after staging shambolic display.

Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Confederations Cup: Ingwe return to continental action after four-year absence

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former player and new Bandari FC manager Wilson Obungu speaking to Victor Ogalle
    Bandari FC coach Ken Odhiambo reveals plans for match against KPL side Thika United
    Ismael Changawa aims to be Kenya’s top junior player
    Rehab Shan wins the Kenya national autocross championship at Jamhuri