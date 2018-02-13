Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 10:10
Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard celebrate against West Brom [Photo: Courtesy]

Antonio Conte was a man under immense pressure prior to the West Brom clash after watching his team being mauled by Watford in a 4-1 rout last week. The Italian admitted that he made selection errors in a match that saw French midfielder Tiemuoe Bakayoko dismissed after two bookings.

But the English champions bounced back with a win over the struggling Magpies to leap to fourth place. Eden Hazard connected with new signing Olivier Giroud in the edge of the box and scored gifting the Blues the lead before the first half ended.  Victor Moses doubled the lead before Hazard added a third from the edge of the penalty box making it 3-0.

Conte left the Stamford Bridge a happy man after getting back to winning ways. However, former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud became the victim of the game. The Frenchman was knocked on the head and could be seen limping before being substituted by Alvaro Morata.

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Frenchman to play in this game. Even though the Italian may have not explained further on what transpired, according to his body language, he meant that the former Arsenal man may have not been fit for the match.

“I think we forced Giroud to play, also because with [Alvaro] Morata injured I think that it was very important to have a point of reference in him.” Said Conte, while speaking to Daily Star of the UK.

Conte has also sent a message to the Chelsea fans for what he termed as their selfless support to the team as they sought their third win in 2018.

Blues will be facing Hull City at home on Friday in FA Cup clash as they prepare to host Spanish giants Barcelona in the round 16 first leg encounter.

 

ANTONIO CONTE OLIVIER GIROUD WEST BROM
Next Story
PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash
RELATED STORIES
Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support
10-man Chelsea crashed, thrashed in rare historic loss
Conte says he does not fear getting sacked after Chelsea humiliation
LATEST STORIES
Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

Juventus have received setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will miss Tottenham clash

Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in win over Southampton

Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Philippe Coutinho set for return to Liverpool

Phillipe Coutinho is poised to return to Liverpool later this year...

Martial eyes crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial is set for crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford

Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards registered mixed results in the preliminary round first leg matches of their continental assignment.

More Stories
Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

Philippe Coutinho set for return to Liverpool

Phillipe Coutinho is poised to return to Liverpool later this year...

Martial eyes crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial is set for crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford

Arsenal legend blames Man United rising star for Paul Pogba's pathetic form

Paul Pogba is struggling to find his best form at the base of Manchester United's midfield of late - according to Martin Keown, it's down to Lingard

Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker

Manchester United fans have turned against their English defender Chris Smalling, tearing him into pieces after staging shambolic display.

Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Jose Mourinho rules out the sale of £100M super star

Jose Mourinho has broken his silence to rubbish the claims that the club would be open to the departure of their first team goal keeper David De Gea.

'It's a sign!' Why Liverpool fans love teenage Winter Olympics gold medalist

Liverpool fans have a adopted a Winter Olympics star after his heroics in Pyeongchang.

“He was a manager for a short time,” Guardiola painfully mocks Neville's poor record

Pep Guardiola dismissed former Manchester United captain Gary Neville’s fleeting coaching career and sarcastically labelled him a “prestigious pundit

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Confederations Cup: Ingwe return to continental action after four-year absence

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former player and new Bandari FC manager Wilson Obungu speaking to Victor Ogalle
    Bandari FC coach Ken Odhiambo reveals plans for match against KPL side Thika United
    Ismael Changawa aims to be Kenya’s top junior player
    Rehab Shan wins the Kenya national autocross championship at Jamhuri