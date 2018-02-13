Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in Liverpool's win over Southampton

By Mirror Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 09:31
Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display against Southampton [Photo: Courtesy

Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian was in electric form as he opened the scoring for the Reds at St Mary's before setting up Mohamed Salah to net.

Liverpool supporters ran out of superlatives for the forward following the match, as Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his attacking play.

Mane (L) and Firmino (R) celebrates [Photo: Courtesy]

"The first [goal] was brilliant. That early goal, and then the kind of goal they both were too was perfect," said the Reds boss on Sky Sports.

"The first was a counter on the break, and I don't think you can play much better than Mo and Roberto did for the second.

"If you want to find a few issues in the game, we could have closed it earlier, but we didn't so we had to defend but we did that well."

Firmino set up Salah's goal [Photo: Courtesy]

So just how well rewarded was Firmino after a performance like this?

According to Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, the Brazilian currently earns a basic wage of £68,085-a-week - and a lot more in bonuses.

Firmino netted his 20th goal of the season in Sunday's win [Photo: Courtesy]

He allegedly earned £25,000 for each of his first five goals, £45,000 for his goals between six and 10, £65,000 from 11 to 15, and £85,000 from then on.

On Sunday he netted his 20th of the season, meaning he bagged more than his weekly wage in bonuses in just the first six minutes of the match.

But it got better for the forward after he set up Salah to score with an outrageous backheel moments before the referee called time on the first half.

Coutinho expertly found Mohamed Salah with a backheel [Photo: Courtesy]

Firmino allegedly earns an additional £31,000 per assist, meaning he brought home a total of £116,000 in bonuses against the Saints.

Add this to his pay packet, and the Brazilian made £184,085 for the week. We're going out on a limb here, but we reckon he's had a worse few days.

