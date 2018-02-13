Martial seeking assurance from Mourinho after Sanchez arrival, as Vidal transfer flops

345

Man United striker Antony Martial [Photo: Courtesy]

Anthony Martial is set for crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford.

That is according to The Sun, who say Mourinho is keen to give the Frenchman assurances over his future.

Sanchez has taken Martial's spot on the left flank in the last four matches following his transfer from Arsenal.

Martial was pushed to the right flank before being dropped altogether in favour of youngster Scott McTominay against Huddersfield two weeks ago.

He was again played out of position against Newcastle on Sunday, but Mourinho reportedly wants to ease the 22-year-old's concerns.

Arturo Vidal insists he's committed to Bayern Munich amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils and their Premier League rivals Chelsea have both reportedly shown an interest in the Chile international.

Vidal has 18 months remaining on his deal with the Bundesliga champions and his contract situation has put a number of clubs on red alert.

However, the former Juventus star is hoping to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

He told Sport1: "I'm not thinking about a transfer. I feel very comfortable here.

"Of course I would like to extend my contract. That's an option. My kids are very happy here, too."

Jose Mourinho is looking for options to beef up the midfield following the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea and Paul Pogba which has not brought much impact. The duo are struggling to strike a partnership in the middle of the park hence the interest in signing Vidal.

Man United sit 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City who have been strolling to victories in spectacular fashions.